ascena retail group Raised $6.2 Million for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation

MAHWAH, N.J., Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ascena retail group, inc. (Nasdaq: ASNA) announced today that through its retail brands, it has raised a total of $6.2 million for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month in October of this year.  Since 2005, the company and its brands have funded over $50 million in critical breast cancer research, making it BCRF’s top fashion donor. 

For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, several of ascena retail group’s brands activated fundraising campaigns and special collections to help raise funds for BCRF. Ann Taylor and LOFT offered Cares Cards, which gave clients special discounts while giving 90 percent of the cards’ purchase price to BCRF. Lou & Grey collaborated with artist Robin Browne to create two t-shirts with 50 percent of the proceeds being donated to BCRF.  New this year, Ann Taylor sold a limited-edition silk scarf collection with 90 percent of the proceeds benefitting BCRF, and LOFT offered a capsule collection of shirts, with $5 of the purchase price benefitting BCRF.

Taking their commitment to the next level, the design team at Lane Bryant’s Cacique Intimates worked diligently with top cancer doctors and hospitals to specially design mastectomy bras, designed with extreme care and medical research. Additionally, Lane Bryant and Catherines offered a BCRF-dedicated collection of intimates, activewear, and accessories, with 10 percent of the purchase price of each item in the collection going to BCRF.

“As an organization, we are committed to our longstanding partnership with BCRF,” said Gary Muto, Chief Executive Officer of ascena retail group, inc. “Thanks to the generosity of our clients and the dedication of our associates, we are able to help fund meaningful research for those impacted by breast cancer.”

The company’s support of BCRF has contributed to significant progress in advancing research in breast cancer cause and prevention, developing new treatments and diagnostic tests and quality of life research. Through its brands, ascena retail group aims to fund 1.2 million research hours by 2022 as part of the company’s commitment to raise and contribute $250 million by 2025 in support of women and girls around the globe.

“Since 2005, ascena retail group has been critical to funding lifesaving research that is seeking to unravel the mystery of breast cancer: why it occurs, how to treat it and ways to prevent it from happening in the first place,” said Myra Biblowit, BCRF President & CEO. “By supporting the highest rated breast cancer organization in the country, ascena retail group has played an important role in propelling breast cancer research forward, toward new preventative and treatment options at a faster speed than ever before.”

To learn more about ascena retail group’s fight against breast cancer and their work to amplify their impact in support of women and girls, visit: https://www.ascenaretail.com/our-company/responsibility/.

About ascena retail group, inc.
ascena retail group, inc. (Nasdaq: ASNA) is a national specialty retailer offering apparel, shoes, and accessories for women under the Premium Fashion (Ann Taylor, LOFT, and Lou & Grey), Plus Fashion (Lane Bryant, Catherines and Cacique), and Value Fashion (Dressbarn) segments, and for tween girls under the Kids Fashion segment (Justice). ascena retail group, inc. through its retail brands operates ecommerce websites and approximately 3,400 stores throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

For more information about ascena retail group, inc. visit: ascenaretail.comAnnTaylor.comfactory.anntaylor.comLOFT.comoutlet.loft.comlouandgrey.comlanebryant.comCatherines.com, Dressbarn.com, and shopjustice.com.

About the Breast Cancer Research Foundation
The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) is dedicated to being the end of breast cancer by advancing the world’s most promising research. Founded by Evelyn H. Lauder in 1993, BCRF-funded investigators have been deeply involved in every major breakthrough in breast cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment, survivorship and metastasis. This year, BCRF has awarded $66 million in grants to support the work of nearly 275 scientists at leading medical and academic institutions across 14 countries, making BCRF the largest private funder of breast cancer research worldwide. BCRF is also the highest-rated breast cancer organization in the U.S. Visit www.bcrf.org to learn more.

