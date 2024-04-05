Bloomington, IN, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Bloom, an insurance services and technology provider, will launch its new multi-carrier quote-and-enroll technology tool, Ascend Broker, at Medicarians 2024 on Tuesday, April 9 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bloom Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Sherman Rogers, will also speak on the Plenary Stage on April 9 at 8 a.m. Pacific time on the topic of, “3 Keys to Navigating the Medicare Advantage Storm: Understanding CMS Changes, Potential Impacts, and Using Both to Your Advantage.”

About Ascend Broker

Ascend Broker is a new, modern edition of Bloom’s insurance quoting and enrollment technology built on more than 10 years of Medicare service delivery and partnership with health plans — now specially tailored for independent brokers and distributors. Designed in collaboration with experienced agents, Ascend Broker has all the features brokers need to help beneficiaries enroll with confidence and ensure business growth. To learn more, visit www.ascendbroker.com.