ASCEND Goes Fully Online 16–18 November and Reimagines the Future of Aerospace Events and Life Off Earth

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

RESTON, Va., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The space ecosystem event ASCEND, held 16–18 November, will be fully online, the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) announced.

ASCEND is a game changer in building the new space ecosystem and is unlike anything else out there,” said Rob Meyerson, ASCEND executive producer and former president of Blue Origin. “This transdisciplinary event focuses top decision makers on the challenges and opportunities of living off world. By going virtual, we can start the conversation early with a series of webinars and collaborative workshops. We invite you to join the future of space in cyberspace.”

Built from the ground up by space professionals, ASCEND uses AIAA’s world-renowned technical content to inform the creation of the new space ecosystem. The event will bring together scientists, engineers, economists, medical professionals, educators, legal professionals, artists, investors, and entrepreneurs to network, share ideas, and develop solutions.

Speakers include:

  • James Bridenstine, NASA Administrator
  • Kari Byron, Producer and Television Personality
  • John W. “Jay” Raymond, First Chief of Space Ops & Commander, U.S. Space Force & U.S. Space Command
  • Dhani Jones, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, NFL Linebacker, Author and Host
  • Andy Weir, Author, The Martian and Artemis
  • Sandra Magnus, Deputy Director, Engineering, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering; Former NASA Astronaut
  • Steve Jurvetson, Venture Capitalist and Co-Founder of Future Ventures
  • Harrison Schmitt, Apollo 17 Astronaut and Former U.S. Senator
  • Ellen Stofan, John and Adrienne Mars Director, National Air & Space Museum
  • Carissa Bryce Christensen, Founder and CEO, Bryce Space and Technology
  • Heather Doty, President Elect, Society of Women Engineers
  • Linda Elkins-Tanton, Managing Director, Interplanetary Initiative, and Principal Investigator, Psyche Mission, Arizona State University

Discussions at ASCEND will focus on three macro themes:

  • Accelerating the near-term commercialization of space
  • Enabling the long-term human exploration and settlement of space
  • Exploring the security, policy, and legal ramifications of space endeavors

Registration is now live for this online event at ascend.events.

Media contact: Michele McDonald, [email protected], 703.264.7542 

About ASCEND
ASCEND stands for Accelerating Space Commerce, Exploration and New Discovery and is designed to bring together technical and business leaders to solve problems that affect the entire planet and beyond. Powered by AIAA, the ASCENDxSeries has started conversations that will continue at the three-day event on 16–18 November 2020. For more information, please visit www.ascend.events, or follow ASCEND on TwitterFacebook or LinkedIn.

About AIAA
The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) is the world’s largest aerospace technical society. With nearly 30,000 individual members from 91 countries, and 100 corporate members, AIAA brings together industry, academia, and government to advance engineering and science in aviation, space, and defense. For more information, visit www.aiaa.org, or follow AIAA on TwitterFacebook, or LinkedIn.

