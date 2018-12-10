Ascendant Resources Announces Appointment of Robert Campbell as Vice President, Exploration

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) (OTCQX: ASDRF; FRA: 2D9) (“Ascendant” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Campbell to the position of Vice President, Exploration.

Mr. Campbell is an exploration geologist with over 40 years experience in mining and exploration in Canada, the United States and Latin America. He is currently a Director of the Company and most recently served as Vice President, Exploration for Largo Resources Ltd., a company he was involved with since its inception in 2003. Mr. Campbell has also worked with a number of major mining companies, most notably Noranda and Lac Minerals, and has held other senior management positions such as Vice President of Exploration for Apogee Minerals Ltd.

“We are very pleased to have an established exploration professional of Mr. Campbell’s calibre join the management team at Ascendant. Mr. Campbell’s extensive skills and experience in Latin America will continue to help unlock the exploration potential of El Mochito and our entire land package in Honduras. His considerable knowledge of VMS deposits will also greatly assist to rapidly advance the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project in Portugal,” commented Chris Buncic, President and CEO of Ascendant.

About Ascendant Resources Inc.

Ascendant is a Toronto-based mining company focused on its 100%-owned producing El Mochito zinc, lead and silver mine in west-central Honduras and its high-grade polymetallic Lagoa Salgada VMS Project located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

After acquiring the El Mochito mine in December 2016, Ascendant spent 2017 implementing a rigorous and successful optimization program restoring the historic potential of El Mochito, a mine in production since 1948, to deliver record levels of production with profitability restored. The Company now remains focused on cost reduction and further operational improvements to drive robust profitability in 2018 and beyond. With a significant land package of approximately 11,000 hectares in Honduras and an abundance of historical data, there are several near-mine and regional targets providing longer term exploration upside which could lead to further Mineral Resource growth.

Ascendant holds an interest in the high-grade polymetallic Lagoa Salgada VMS Project located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal. The Company is engaged in exploration of the Project with the goal of expanding the already-substantial defined Mineral Resources and testing additional known targets. The Company’s acquisition of its interest in the Lagoa Salgada Project offers a low-cost entry point to a potentially significant exploration and development opportunity. The Company holds an additional option to increase its interest in the Project upon completion of certain milestones.

Ascendant Resources is engaged in the ongoing evaluation of producing and development stage mineral resource opportunities, on an ongoing basis. The Company’s common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “ASND”. For more information on Ascendant Resources, please visit our website at www.ascendantresources.com.

