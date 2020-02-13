Ascent Audiology & Hearing Now Offers 3D Ear Scanning Powered by Lantos

Five D.C.-Area Practices Using State-of-the-Art Digital Ear Scanning Technology to Provide Better Sound Quality and Comfort

The Lantos 3D Ear Scanning System The Lantos 3D Ear Scanning System renders a 3D image of the ear’s anatomy, streamlining the fitting and production process for personalized hearing solutions.

WILMINGTON, Mass., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ascent Audiology & Hearing has announced the addition of the Lantos 3D Ear Scanning System to select locations in the Greater Washington, D.C., area. With the Lantos System, Ascent Audiology & Hearing practices will be able to use the patented technology to easily create a 3D rendering of the ear to provide patients with custom-fit hearing solutions such as hearing aids and hearing protection.

“We are thrilled to offer patients a modern, digital alternative to silicone-based earmolds. 3D digital ear scanning is the future of the hearing industry, and we’re proud to be the first practice in the Washington, D.C., Metro area to adopt this breakthrough technology,” said Dr. Ana Anzola, president and CEO of Ascent Audiology & Hearing. “Our patients will love the noninvasive nature of the Lantos 3D Ear Scanning System. It streamlines the process so we can deliver custom hearing aids even faster, and the better fit will provide better sound quality and comfort.”

Launched commercially in March 2019, the Lantos 3D Ear Scanning System is available at premier hearing health providers across the United States.

“It is exciting to be working with Ascent Audiology & Hearing to make 3D ear scanning available in Virginia and Maryland,” said Wally Haddick, chief commercial officer at Lantos Technologies. “Dr. Anzola and her team are committed to offering the latest technology to ensure their patients get the best care, the best audio quality available, and the most pleasant and efficient service in the industry. We look forward to a long-lasting partnership with Ascent Audiology & Hearing built on the shared objective of elevating the standards for hearing healthcare by using the most advanced, effective technology available.”

Ascent Audiology & Hearing locations with the Lantos 3D Ear Scanning System include: Falls Church, Virginia; Lansdowne, Virginia; McLean, Virginia; Fairfax, Virginia; and Rockville, Maryland.

About Ascent Audiology & Hearing

Ascent Audiology & Hearing is the Washington, D.C., Metro’s highest-rated audiology practice with over 1,000 five-star reviews, recipient of multiple awards including Washingtonian’s Top Doctor and Angie’s List Super Service Award, and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Ascent Audiology uses state-of-the-art equipment to ensure accurate diagnoses and treatment and has extensive experience fine-tuning hearing instruments for each patient’s specific hearing needs. Ascent’s patient-centered approach focuses on better hearing as a way to improve overall quality of life and ensures that each patient is experiencing the best possible outcome for their hearing.

About Lantos

Lantos Technologies is elevating the standard for personalized hearing care with breakthrough 3D ear scanning technology. The Lantos 3D Ear Scanning System creates a 3D rendering of the ear for making custom-fit hearing products through a membrane-based contact scanning method first developed at MIT and now protected by over 70 patents. Lantos offers end users, healthcare providers, and hearing device manufacturers an efficient digital ear mapping process that is safe, accurate, and comfortable. Capturing more than one million data points per ear in approximately one minute and mapping those points into a 3D image file in real time, the Lantos 3D Ear Scanning System modernizes the entire workflow from ear scan to delivery of personalized hearing solutions. Learn more at lantostechnologies.com .

