Ascent Cloud customers will be able to plan, execute, and measure theirgo-to-market strategies more effectively with these enhancements.

DETROIT, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ascent Cloud has announced the Spring 2023 Release of its industry-leading suite of Sales Performance Management solutions, which includes Territory Planner, Geopointe, and LevelEleven.

Territory Planner customers will be able to further refine their territory models with robust data filtering and the ability to lock data points when there are exceptions to territory rules such as holdover accounts. Enhancements have also been made to the Territory Optimizer to better support US counties and large enterprise datasets.

Geopointe customers will benefit from a variety of user experience enhancements, including a modernized Thematic Maps design for easier data configuration and visualizing insights from CRM data. Geopointe’s industry-leading Shape Library has also been enhanced with support for Canadian FSAs and Unique Zip Codes to represent PO boxes, campuses, large buildings, and government agencies.

LevelEleven customers will benefit from enhancements to Coaching, including a streamlined user experience to drive better 1-on-1 conversations and improve team productivity. Coaching notifications now provide additional insight into other LevelEleven actions and keep team members aligned throughout their CRM. Other enhancements to LevelEleven include a new tab for Badges and increased administrative control for Contests.

For more information on the latest updates, view the Ascent Cloud Spring 2023 Release blog .

Comments on the News

“We are excited to provide our customers with enhancements to our end-to-end suite of sales performance management solutions,” said David Leinweber, CEO of Ascent Cloud. “These enhancements enable our customers to increase productivity and do more with less, which is more important than ever in 2023.”

About Ascent Cloud

With its suite of industry-leading sales performance management solutions, Ascent Cloud helps align people to outcomes by bridging the gap between CRM data and the insights that sellers and sales leaders need. Ascent Cloud’s mission is to excel beyond the status quo and empower modern sales teams with solutions to plan, execute, and measure their go-to-market strategies via Territory Planner, Geopointe, and LevelEleven.

Territory Planner is a territory planning solution that empowers modern sales teams with the ability to build, balance, and optimize their sales territories. With Territory Planner, sales leaders are able to ensure that territories are equitable and optimized to fit their go-to-market strategy.

Geopointe is a geolocation solution that location-enables CRM data to help companies geographically visualize accounts, opportunities, and other critical business information. With Geopointe, sales teams are able to efficiently execute with territory management, routing, and geoanalytics.

LevelEleven is a gamification and coaching solution that helps companies drive the behaviors that lead to sales and customer retention. With LevelEleven, sales leaders are able to motivate, engage, and coach their teams to better outcomes.

