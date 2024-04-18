THORNTON, Colo., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (“Ascent Solar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASTI), a U.S. innovator in the design and manufacturing of featherweight, flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, today announced the second and third closings under its previously announced “best efforts” public offering, at a per share offering price of $0.14. 2,550,000 shares of common stock and 11,735,714 Pre-Funded Warrants, representing gross proceeds of $2 million before deducting offering expenses, were sold in the final closing. The Pre-Funded Warrants are immediately exercisable at a price of $0.0001 per share of common stock and only expire when such prefunded warrants are fully exercised. The Company previously announced an initial closing under the offering that represented gross proceeds of $3.09 million before deducting offering expenses in gross proceeds. Aggregate gross proceeds from the offering totaled $5.09 million before deducting offering expenses.

The net proceeds from of the second and third closings of this offering (i) were utilized to pay $1.8 million to purchase and cancel the remaining 2,798,116 warrants with a current exercise price of $1.76 per share that were issued with our secured notes issued in December 2022, and (ii) the balance will be used for general and administration expenses and other general corporate purposes.

As a result of the closings of the public offering, the Company was able to repurchase and cancel a total of 5,596,232 warrants with an exercise price of $1.76 per share that were issued with our secured notes issued in December 2022. The repurchase of the warrants eliminated a substantial potential future issuance of common stock at a substantially reduced price. These warrants would have been adjusted in accordance with their terms to provide for the purchase of 70,554,495 shares of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price of $0.14, if they had not been repurchased by the Company.

The Company believes that the repurchase of these warrants, and the resulting elimination of potential future ratchet adjustments of these warrants, will bring more certainty to the Company’s capital structure and will assist the Company in raising additional capital in the future.

Dawson James Securities, Inc. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Carroll Legal, LLC, Denver, CO, represented the Company in connection with the offering, and ArentFox Schiff LLP, Washington, DC, represented the placement agent.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective registration statement that has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The final prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC on April 12, 2024. The securities may only be offered by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained, when available, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from Dawson James Securities, Inc. Attention: Prospectus Department, 101 North Federal Highway, Suite 600, Boca Raton, FL 33432, [email protected] or toll free at 866.928.0928.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.

Backed by 40 years of R&D, 15 years of manufacturing experience, numerous awards, and a comprehensive IP and patent portfolio, Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-performance, flexible thin-film solar panels for use in environments where mass, performance, reliability, and resilience matter. Ascent’s photovoltaic (PV) modules have been deployed on space missions, multiple airborne vehicles, agrivoltaic installations, in industrial/commercial construction as well as an extensive range of consumer goods, revolutionizing the use cases and environments for solar power. Ascent Solar’s research and development center and 5-MW nameplate production facility is in Thornton, Colorado. To learn more, visit https://www.ascentsolar.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “objective,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “design,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “plan” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include statements related to the intended use of proceeds. Ascent Solar cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, risks related to prevailing market conditions, the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States, and Ascent Solar’s ability to satisfy customary closing conditions associated with the offering. Forward-looking statements reflect its analysis only on their stated date, and Ascent Solar undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

[email protected]

Media Contact

Spencer Herrmann

FischTank PR

[email protected]