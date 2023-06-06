Co-Directors Drs. Vince Bertucci and Sue Ellen Cox will lead a two-day educational course for experienced dermatologic surgeons in New York on Sept. 9-10, 2023.

ASDS “Advanced Injection Techniques” course This highly rated course is designed for experienced cosmetic dermatologic surgeons looking to stay on top of their craft and learn the latest techniques for patient safety and optimal results.

Schaumburg, IL, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) is pleased to announce the return of its highly rated “ Advanced Injection Techniques ” course for experienced cosmetic dermatologic surgeons looking to stay on top of their craft and learn the latest techniques for patient safety and optimal results.

Up to 80 dermatologic surgeons will gather in New York City’s Financial District on Sept. 9-10, 2023, to learn from acclaimed experts led by ASDS President Vince Bertucci, MD, FRCPC, and ASDS Immediate Past President Sue Ellen Cox, MD. Through expanded live patient demonstrations, real-world case studies, advanced technique “how to” videos from expert injectors and faculty Q&A panels, the content will cover facial analysis and applied anatomy for the upper, mid and lower face; how to restore volume and augment features with natural-looking results; and a practical overview of complications.

“This course has become a staple in the Society’s educational curriculum for its effective instruction on proper techniques to achieve optimal patient outcomes with the utmost regard for safety to avoid complications,” said Dr. Bertucci, who has co-directed the course since 2016. “Year after year, attendees give the course 5-star ratings, raving about the ‘outstanding review of injection-related anatomy and approaches’ and ‘ability to visualize the art of injection through the faculty’s shared case studies.’ This feedback helped us formulate the 2023 agenda to include an entire session for live patient demonstrations, followed by a Q&A panel.”

The knowledge shared and procedural skills gained through this course will be invaluable and will earn attendees a maximum of 10.25 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ following their completion of the course evaluation. Attendees will also have dedicated time to converse with other experienced dermatologic surgeons and industry representatives in the exhibit area during networking meals and breaks.

The invited course faculty includes:

Vince Bertucci, MD, FRCPC – Dr. Bertucci is the current ASDS President. He is a board certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon and is the founder and Medical Director of Bertucci Dermatology in the greater Toronto area of Ontario, Canada.

Dr. Bertucci is the current ASDS President. He is a board certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon and is the founder and Medical Director of Bertucci Dermatology in the greater Toronto area of Ontario, Canada. Sue Ellen Cox, MD – Dr. Cox is the past ASDS President. She is a board certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon and is the founding Medical Director of Aesthetic Solutions in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Dr. Cox is the past ASDS President. She is a board certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon and is the founding Medical Director of Aesthetic Solutions in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Elizabeth Hale, MD – Dr. Hale is a board certified dermatologist and a Clinical Associate Professor of Dermatology at the New York University Langone Medical Center. She specializes in Mohs micrographic surgery, cosmetic dermatology and laser surgery.

Dr. Hale is a board certified dermatologist and a Clinical Associate Professor of Dermatology at the New York University Langone Medical Center. She specializes in Mohs micrographic surgery, cosmetic dermatology and laser surgery. Deirdre Hooper, MD – Dr. Hooper is a board certified dermatologist and serves on the ASDS Board of Directors. She is a co-founder of Audubon Dermatology in New Orleans and is an Associate Clinical Professor in the Department of Dermatology at both Louisiana State University and Tulane University.

Dr. Hooper is a board certified dermatologist and serves on the ASDS Board of Directors. She is a co-founder of Audubon Dermatology in New Orleans and is an Associate Clinical Professor in the Department of Dermatology at both Louisiana State University and Tulane University. Joely Kaufman, MD – Dr. Kaufman is a board certified dermatologist at Skin Associates of South Florida and Skin Research Institute in Coral Gables. She specializes in cosmetic dermatology and lectures on injectables, lasers and devices for aesthetic uses.

Dr. Kaufman is a board certified dermatologist at Skin Associates of South Florida and Skin Research Institute in Coral Gables. She specializes in cosmetic dermatology and lectures on injectables, lasers and devices for aesthetic uses. Melanie Palm, MD, MBA – Dr. Palm is a board certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon. She is an Associate Volunteer Clinical Professor at the University of San Diego, California, and Founding Director of Art of Skin MD in Solana Beach, California.

View the full agenda at asds.net/Advanced-Injection-Techniques . Registration is $979 for ASDS residents and members and $1,279 for non-member dermatologists. Contact education@asds.net with questions.

# # #

About the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS)

The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) is the largest specialty organization exclusively representing dermatologic surgeons who have the unique training and experience required to treat the health, function and beauty of patients’ skin, hair and nails. ASDS members are pioneers in the field, often involved in clinical studies that substantiate popular procedures to revitalize and repair skin, enhance skin care devices and improve standard techniques. Dermatologic surgeons are also experts in skin cancer prevention, detection and treatment. As the incidence of skin cancer rises, dermatologic surgeons are committed to spreading sun safety awareness to minimize the life-threatening effects of this disease. For more information, visit asds.net.

For physician news, follow ASDS Members on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .

For patient education, follow ASDS Skin MD on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , YouTube and TikTok .

Locate a dermatologic surgeon in your area: asds.net/find

Attachment

ASDS “Advanced Injection Techniques” course

CONTACT: Katie Allodi American Society for Dermatologic Surgery 847-956-9143 kallodi@asds.net