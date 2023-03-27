Dermatologists are invited to register for the “Masters Circuit: Energy-Based Devices and Injectables” course led by Co-Directors Drs. Eric Bernstein and Kachiu Lee

ASDS Masters Circuit Course The “ASDS Masters Circuit: Energy-Based Devices and Injectables” course will be held in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, on May 6-7, 2023.

Schaumburg, IL, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) is hosting its interactive educational course, “Masters Circuit: Energy-Based Devices and Injectables” at the renowned dermatologic surgery practice Main Line Center for Laser Surgery in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, on May 6-7.

Co-Directed by Eric Bernstein, MD, MSE, and Kachiu Lee, MD, MPH, this unique learning opportunity delivers an interactive rotation experience through patient treatment rooms for up to 24 attendees. This intimate format gives attendees up-close access to expert faculty as they share advanced insight on more than a dozen treatment modalities with live patient demonstrations, which will be followed by meaningful discussions with expert pearls and tips that can be implemented right away.

“Attendees will experience chairside patient demonstrations in an exclusive small educational setting and build connections with the opportunity to speak one-on-one with faculty, industry representatives and peers throughout the course,” said Dr. Bernstein.

The expert course faculty includes:

Eric Bernstein, MD, MSE – Currently serving on the ASDS/A Boards of Directors, Dr. Bernstein is often the first to receive state-of-the-art laser technologies and is a nationally recognized laser expert.

– Currently serving on the ASDS/A Boards of Directors, Dr. Bernstein is often the first to receive state-of-the-art laser technologies and is a nationally recognized laser expert. Kachiu Lee, MD, MPH – Currently serving as Chair of the ASDS Education Work Group, Dr. Lee is a nationally renowned, Ivy-league trained expert on injectable and laser treatments.

– Currently serving as Chair of the ASDS Education Work Group, Dr. Lee is a nationally renowned, Ivy-league trained expert on injectable and laser treatments. Mathew Avram, MD, JD – A Past President of ASDS/A, Dr. Avram is a renowned laser expert who has chaired 27 national meetings and has delivered over 600 lectures.

– A Past President of ASDS/A, Dr. Avram is a renowned laser expert who has chaired 27 national meetings and has delivered over 600 lectures. Timothy Greco, MD, FACS – A board certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon, Dr. Greco is also an expert in minimally invasive rejuvenation who is dedicated to excellence.

– A board certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon, Dr. Greco is also an expert in minimally invasive rejuvenation who is dedicated to excellence. Kavita Mariwalla, MD – Currently serving as Vice President of ASDS/A, Dr. Mariwalla is an internationally renowned expert injector and educator.

– Currently serving as Vice President of ASDS/A, Dr. Mariwalla is an internationally renowned expert injector and educator. Alison Watson, MD – Specializing in reconstructive surgery, cosmetic surgery and injectable cosmetic procedures, Dr. Watson is renowned for optimal outcomes in rejuvenation.

– Specializing in reconstructive surgery, cosmetic surgery and injectable cosmetic procedures, Dr. Watson is renowned for optimal outcomes in rejuvenation. Brian Zelickson, MD – A Mayo Clinic graduate and Director of the acclaimed Zel Clinic, Dr. Zelickson is nationally recognized for his contributions to laser medicine.

Treatments demonstrated and discussed will include:

Cold fiber laser for acne scarring and photoaging.

Ultrasound for submental and neck lifting.

Fractional laser for facial photoaging.

Picosecond laser for tattoos, freckles and more.

RF microneedling for face and neck rejuvenation.

1726nm wavelength acne laser for sebaceous gland suppression.

Injectable agent treatments with dermal fillers, neuromodulators and biostimulators for the face, neck and body.

This course is generously supported by the following companies who will be on-site at the event to answer attendees’ questions:

Acclaro Medical

Candela Corporation

Cutera, Inc.

Lutronic

Powered by MRP

Sofwave Medical

Solta Medical

View the full agenda at asds.net/MastersCircuit . Registration is $979 for ASDS residents and members and $1,279 for non-member dermatologists. If you are an ASDS member and would like information on a scholarship to offset the registration fee, please contact education@asds.net .

About the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS)

The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) is the largest specialty organization exclusively representing dermatologic surgeons who have the unique training and experience required to treat the health, function and beauty of patients’ skin, hair and nails. ASDS members are pioneers in the field, often involved in clinical studies that substantiate popular procedures to revitalize and repair skin, enhance skin care devices and improve standard techniques. Dermatologic surgeons are also experts in skin cancer prevention, detection and treatment. As the incidence of skin cancer rises, dermatologic surgeons are committed to spreading sun safety awareness to minimize the life-threatening effects of this disease. For more information, visit asds.net.

