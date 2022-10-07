Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ASDSA Names 2022 Patient Safety Hero Awardees

ASDSA Names 2022 Patient Safety Hero Awardees

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

Annual award for dermatologists who assume a leadership role in the promotion and protection of patient safety

Rolling Meadows, IL, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Association (ASDSA) is pleased to announce the recipients of its annual Patient Safety Hero Award this week during the ASDS / ASDSA Annual Meeting. This year’s award is being presented to members who have taken an active role in promoting and protecting patient safety.

Mathew Avram, MD, JD, has a long history of researching and publishing on patient safety, promoting patient safety and ensuring patients are protected. Dr. Avram has published numerous peer-reviewed research studies that affirm ASDSA policy positions and has done work to promote board certified dermatologists. He has testified several times at the FDA on key patient safety matters like compounding and laser safety.

Joel Cohen, MD, is a frequent speaker on patient safety topics, especially cosmetic complications. His work as an educator on filler complications (nodules and necrosis) and laser/intense pulsed light (IPL) burns has proven useful as ASDSA works to raise awareness about the importance of patient safety during cosmetic medical procedures. Dr. Cohen has presented to the Colorado Board of Medicine on complications from various injections, laser and other dermatological procedures.

“ASDSA works to raise awareness surrounding patient safety and dermatologic surgery,” said ASDSA President Sue Ellen Cox, MD. “We appreciate the hard work that both Drs. Mathew Avram and Joel Cohen have dedicated to ASDSA, particularly laser safety. ASDSA is proud to name them both as the ASDSA Patient Safety Hero Award recipients.” 

# # #

About ASDSA

With a membership of 6,400+ physicians, ASDSA is a 501(c) (6) association, dedicated to education and advocacy on behalf of dermatologic surgeons and their patients. For more information, visit asds.net/ASDSA.

Follow @ASDSAdvocacy on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

 

CONTACT: Kristin Hellquist
American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Association
847-956-9144
khellquist@asds.net

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.