ASEAN Automotive Composites Market Growth Opportunities Report 2017-2022 – Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.5%

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Growth Opportunities for the ASEAN Automotive Composites Market” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

The future of the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) automotive composites market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car and light weight truck. The ASEAN automotive composites market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2022. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing automotive production and increasing demand for lightweight materials to achieve higher fuel efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In this ASEAN automotive composites market, exterior, interior, and power train systems are the major applications.

The study includes the the ASEAN automotive composites market size, a forecast for the ASEAN automotive composites market through 2022 by product type, manufacturing process, application, and region as follows:

ASEAN automotive composites market by application type (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022):

  • Exterior
  • Interior
  • Power Train Systems
  • Under Body Systems
  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Others

ASEAN automotive composites market by material type (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022):

  • Short Fiber Thermoplastic
  • Long Fiber Thermoplastic
  • Sheet Molding Compound
  • Bulk Molding Compound
  • Glass Mat Thermoplastic
  • Other Composites

ASEAN automotive composites market by fiber composite type (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022):

  • Glass Fiber Composites
  • Carbon Fiber Composites
  • Natural Fiber Composites

ASEAN automotive composites market by resin type (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022):

  • Polypropylene Composites
  • Polyamide Composites
  • Polybutylene Terephthalate Composites
  • Polyester Composites
  • Vinyl ester Composites
  • Others Composites

ASEAN automotive composites market by resin group (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022):

  • Thermoplastic Composites
  • Thermoset Composites

ASEAN automotive composites market by country (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022):

  • Malaysia
  • Thailand
  • Vietnam
  • Indonesia
  • Others

ASEAN automotive composites companies profiled in this market include Polynt, Hanwha, and Polyone are among the major suppliers of composites in the ASEAN automotive composites market.

The report forecasts that the power train system is expected to be the largest market and under body system is expected to show the highest growth during the forecast period from 2017 to 2021.

Within the ASEAN automotive composites market, short fiber thermoplastic (SFT), and long fiber thermoplastic (LFT) are the major materials utilized to manufacture automotive parts. SFT is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume, mainly driven by small complex-shaped components for under the hood applications.

The glass fiber composites market is expected to remain the largest fiber segment, and the carbon fiber composites market is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2011 to 2022
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: ASEAN Automotive Composites Market Trends and Forecast
3.3: ASEAN Automotive Composites Market by Application
3.4: ASEAN Automotive Composites Market by Material Type
3.5: ASEAN Automotive Composites Market by Fiber Composite Type
3.6: ASEAN Automotive Composites Market by Resin Type
3.7: ASEAN Automotive Composites Market by Resin Group
3.8: ASEAN Automotive Market by Country

4. Competitor Analysis
4.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
4.2: Operational Integration
4.3: Geographical Reach
4.4: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
5.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
5.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the ASEAN Automotive Composites Market by Application Type
5.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the ASEAN Automotive Composites Market by Resin Type
5.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the ASEAN Automotive Composites Market by Material Type
5.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the ASEAN Automotive Composites Market by Fiber Composites Type
5.2: Strategic Analysis
5.2.1: New Product Development
5.2.2: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the ASEAN Automotive Composites Suppliers Market
5.2.3: Certification and Licensing
5.2.4: Technology Development

6. Company Profiles of Leading Players
6.1: Parts Manufacturers
6.1.1: Hella
6.1.2: Mahle GmbH
6.1.3: Nippon Piston Ring Co. Ltd.
6.1.4: Cobra International Co., Ltd.
6.1.5: Pinette Emidecau Industries
6.2: Composites Suppliers
6.2.1: Hanwha
6.2.2: Quadrant Plastic Composites
6.2.3: Polynt
6.2.4: SABIC
6.2.5: PolyOne
6.2.6: SOLVAY

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9rwphf/growth

CONTACT: 

CONTACT: Research and Markets
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         Related Topics: Composites , Automotive Materials
