First Site in Osaka Prefecture to offer Senhance System

Senhance® Surgical System The Senhance Surgical System is designed to increase surgeon control through the addition of machine vision, Augmented Intelligence, and deep learning capabilities.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery™, today announced that First Towakai Hospital has entered into an agreement to lease and utilize a Senhance® Surgical System in their urology and gynecology centers (Urogynecology center) and gastroenterology department.

“We’re thrilled about our collaboration with First Towakai Hospital in Japan, especially in the Urogynecology department,” said Anthony Fernando, Asensus Surgical President, and CEO. “Their commitment to cutting-edge care aligns with our vision for growth in this crucial region. Dr. Masami Takeyama, head of the Urogynecology center, is a respected figure, and his pioneering efforts have contributed significantly to the growth of innovative surgical techniques in the region. As we expand our presence not only in Japan but also in other key regions worldwide, we are driven by the commitment to provide high-quality care for patients.”

“Our primary focus is on delivering the best possible care to our patients, and the Senhance System will play a significant role in strengthening our robotic surgery department and improving patient outcomes,” said Dr. Kyouko Onishi, Owner and Chairman of Board of First Towakai Hospital. Dr. Masami Takeyama, head of the Urogynecology center further commented, “We are also excited about Asensus Surgical’s dedication to innovation. We look forward to exploring new possibilities together and continuously enhancing our surgical capabilities to provide even better care for our patients.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b908d17-0606-41ba-a6cd-d99ec3f5e3ff

About First Towakai Hospital

First Towakai Hospital is a prominent community-based medical institution situated in Takatsuki City, Osaka Prefecture. Known for its unwavering commitment to excellence in healthcare, the hospital continually integrates cutting-edge medical technology to ensure precise diagnoses and enhanced medical support. Dedicated to serving the community, First Towakai Hospital strives to empower the well-being of its patients through a combination of state-of-the-art medical advancements and personalized care. Established in June 1982, the hospital boasts 243 acute beds and excels in performing approximately 1,000 endoscopic surgeries annually. Among these, it specializes in 150 Laparoscopic sacrocolpopexy (LSC) cases each year.

About Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. Based upon the foundations of Digital Laparoscopy and the Senhance Surgical System, the Company is developing the LUNA™ Surgical System, a next generation robotic and instrument system as a foundation of its Digital Surgery solution. These systems will be powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit™ to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability. With the addition of machine vision, Augmented Intelligence, and deep learning capabilities throughout the surgical experience, we intend to holistically address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings that drive surgical outcomes and value-based healthcare. The Senhance Surgical System is now available for sale in the US, EU, Japan, Russia, and select other countries. For a complete list of indications for use, visit: www.senhance.com/indications. To learn more about Performance-Guided Surgery, and digital laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System visit www.asensus.com.

