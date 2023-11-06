Expanding Minimally Invasive Surgery in Germany

Senhance Surgical System The Senhance Surgical System is designed to increase surgeon control and reduce variability through Augmented Intelligence and deep learning capabilities.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient, announced that Klinikum Idar-Oberstein Hospital located in Germany, has entered into a lease agreement to utilize a Senhance® Surgical System.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Klinikum Idar-Oberstein Hospital as they aim to enhance patient outcomes through advanced minimally invasive surgery. The innovative features of the Senhance System, combined with the established laparoscopic approach, will bring valuable enhancements to the Idar-Oberstein Hospital,” commented Anthony Fernando, President and CEO of Asensus Surgical. “We look forward to working with Dr. Christos Zigouris and team to ensure the success of their team’s Senhance program.”

“With the introduction of the Senhance program at Idar-Oberstein Hospital, we are raising the bar for patient care,” said Dr. med. Christos Zigouris, Chief Physician Clinic for General, Visceral and Minimally Invasive Surgery. “The incorporation of the Senhance System represents a significant leap forward for our hospital. Its advanced clinical intelligence, combined with a comprehensive suite of minimally invasive instruments, promises to yield improved and more predictable patient outcomes.”

About Klinikum Idar-Oberstein Hospital

The Idar-Oberstein Hospital is a respected healthcare institution and affiliated with the Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz. As an academic teaching hospital, it accommodates 527 beds and 35 day clinic places, housing 17 specialist departments and two institutes. With a commitment to quality care, the hospital has been a trusted presence in the community. Its emphasis on patient well-being ensures that healthcare is provided with compassion and tailored to individual needs.

About Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. Based upon the foundations of Digital Laparoscopy and the Senhance Surgical System, the Company is developing the LUNA™ Surgical System, a next generation robotic and instrument system as a foundation of its Digital Surgery solution. These systems will be powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit™ to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability. With the addition of machine vision, Augmented Intelligence, and deep learning capabilities throughout the surgical experience, we intend to holistically address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings that drive surgical outcomes and value-based healthcare. The Senhance Surgical System is now available for sale in the US, EU, Japan, and select other countries. For a complete list of indications for use, visit: www.senhance.com/indications. To learn more about Performance-Guided Surgery, and digital laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System visit www.asensus.com.

