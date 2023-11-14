RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asensus Surgical , Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery™, today announced its operating and financial results for the third quarter 2023.

Recent Highlights

17% growth in surgical procedures, with over 2,700 procedures performed globally year to date at September 30, 2023

Two Senhance Surgical programs initiated in the quarter, with two programs initiated subsequent to the end of the third quarter, bringing the year-to-date total to five

The Company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments, excluding restricted cash, of approximately $33.1 million at September 30, 2023

“I’m pleased with the progress we’ve made and the strong foundation we are building for the future. We anticipate reaching important milestones in the upcoming quarters,” said Anthony Fernando, Asensus Surgical President and CEO. “With the LUNA™ Surgical System program progressing as planned, our primary objective continues to be the completion of our preclinical evaluation planned for December this year with the full LUNA system. Additionally, we are excited to see notable traction in the pediatrics space, a testament to our commitment to advancing surgical technology for all patients and the unique features of the Senhance System.”

2023 Milestones

During the third quarter of 2023, the Company achieved the following developmental milestones:

Finalized manufacturing strategy with Flex for LUNA Surgical System

Finalized strategic relationship with NVIDIA as our graphics hardware provider

During the last quarter of 2023, the Company continues to expect to achieve the following developmental milestones:

Complete integrated system testing for our LUNA Surgical System

Conduct preclinical evaluation for our LUNA Surgical System

Finalize manufacturing partner for the updated Intelligent Surgical Unit™ (ISU™) platform

For the full year 2023, the Company now expects to initiate 8 – 10 new Senhance programs, revised from the previous estimate.

LUNA System

The LUNA System’s development is in progress and is now entering the testing and evaluation phase before regulatory submissions. Preclinical evaluation is on track to be completed in December this year with seven U.S and European surgeons in attendance over a week long period to perform preclinical procedures on porcine models to confirm the performance of the LUNA system. Future milestones include freezing the system’s design in early 2024, followed by verification and validation testing, and pilot manufacturing. The Company is confident in the regulatory pathway for the LUNA System. Ongoing communication with the FDA, along with strong in-house regulatory expertise and past successful submissions for the Senhance System, lead the Company to anticipate using a standard 510(k) pathway in the U.S., rather than the more complex de novo pathway. This streamlined approach is expected to apply globally, offering a quicker market entry compared to new entrants.

Market Development

Procedure Volumes

Year to date ended September 30, 2023, there was a 17% growth in procedures completed utilizing the Senhance System over the same period in 2022. The main drivers of this expansion were consistent utilization patterns brought on by an increased installed base and an increase of new surgeon users at existing installations.

2023 Senhance Program Initiations

Year to date, the Company initiated five new Senhance Surgical System placements or sales, which consisted of two in Japan, one in Germany, one in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region, and one in the United States.

In August, the Company initiated a program with First Towakai Hospital, in their urology, gynecology, and gastroenterology departments. This initiation in Japan further strengthens the Company’s presence in the region.

In July, Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus, a leading U.S.-based hospital, became the first hospital in the United States to exclusively utilize the Senhance System for pediatric surgery. The system’s specialized features, including augmented intelligence, machine learning, haptic feedback, and tailored instruments, make it exceptionally well-suited for pediatric procedures.

After the close of the third quarter, the Company placed one additional system and sold a second system.

Klinikum Idar-Oberstein Hospital in Germany, initiated a Senhance Surgical System in the Clinic for General, Visceral and Minimally Invasive Surgery. The second system was sold to the Company’s distribution partner and is planned for installation in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region.

Third Quarter Financial Results

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company reported revenue of $1.1 million, as compared to revenue of $2.6 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022. Revenue in the third quarter of 2023 included $0.5 million in lease revenue, $0.3 million in instruments and accessories, and $0.3 million in services.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, total operating expenses were $18.5 million, as compared to $17.2 million, in the three months ended September 30, 2022.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, net loss was $18.3 million, or $0.07 per share, as compared to a net loss of $18.9 million, or $0.08 per share, in the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Adjusted net loss is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures below. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the adjusted net loss was $15.6 million, or $0.06 per share, as compared to the adjusted net loss of $16.9 million, or $0.07 per share in the three months ended September 30, 2022, after adjusting for the following non-cash charges: amortization of intangible assets, change in fair value of contingent consideration, and change in fair value of warrant liabilities.

Balance Sheet Updates

The Company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments, excluding restricted cash, of approximately $33.1 million as of September 30, 2023.

In July, a registered direct offering was successfully completed, yielding approximately $10 million in gross proceeds. The infusion of these funds is strategically earmarked to fortify working capital and contribute to ongoing research and development endeavors.

Based on the recent financing and our current operating plan, the Company anticipates that available cash will now sustain operations until the late second quarter of 2024.

Conference Call

To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial 1-888-886-7786 for domestic callers and 1-416-764-8658 for international callers, approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. To access the live audio webcast or archived recording, use the following link https://ir.asensus.com/events-and-presentations . The replay will be available on the Company’s website.

About Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

Based upon the foundations of digital laparoscopy and the Senhance® Surgical System, the Company is developing the LUNA™ Surgical System, a next generation robotic and instrument system as a foundation of its digital surgery solution. These systems are and will be powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability. With the addition of machine vision, augmented intelligence, and deep learning capabilities throughout the surgical experience, we intend to holistically address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings that drive surgical outcomes and value-based healthcare. The Senhance Surgical System is now available for sale in the US, EU, Japan, Russia, and select other countries. For a complete list of indications for use, visit: www.senhance.com/indications. To learn more about Performance-Guided Surgery, and digital laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System visit www.asensus.com..

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements relating to Asensus Surgical, our 2023 third quarter results, and our plans for the remainder of 2023 and beyond. These statements and other statements regarding our future plans and goals constitute “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations and include whether, based on our current cash and current operating plan, we will have sufficient available cash to sustain operations until the late second quarter of 2024 and whether we will be able to successfully complete financing sufficient to sustain our operations after that time, whether we will be able to achieve wider adoption of the Senhance System and optimizing its utilization, whether we will initiate 8-10 new Senhance programs during 2023, whether our LUNA System development efforts will continue on the anticipated timeline, whether our regulatory submissions for the LUNA System will be successful, and whether in the last quarter of 2023, we will complete integrated system testing for the LUNA Surgical System, conduct preclinical evaluation for the LUNA Surgical System and finalize a manufacturing partner for the ISU. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business, please review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the origination date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenue: Product $ 301 $ 1,964 $ 892 $ 2,565 Service 295 335 779 1,067 Lease 493 264 1,475 991 Total revenue 1,089 2,563 3,146 4,623 Cost of revenue: Product 1,171 3,057 4,008 4,316 Service 581 365 1,849 1,506 Lease 1,117 982 3,033 2,752 Total cost of revenue 2,869 4,404 8,890 8,574 Gross loss (1,780 ) (1,841 ) (5,744 ) (3,951 ) Operating expenses: Research and development 9,290 6,741 28,409 20,422 Sales and marketing 4,138 3,615 13,140 10,936 General and administrative 4,571 4,853 15,163 15,378 Amortization of intangible assets 114 2,398 340 7,601 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 366 (416 ) 674 (1,168 ) Property and equipment impairment — — — 432 Total Operating Expenses 18,479 17,191 57,726 53,601 Operating Loss (20,259 ) (19,032 ) (63,470 ) (57,552 ) Other income (expense), net: Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 2,278 — 2,278 — Interest income 406 291 1,276 806 Interest expense — (99 ) — (440 ) Other expense (686 ) (29 ) (1,146 ) (261 ) Total Other Income, net 1,998 163 2,408 105 Loss before income taxes (18,261 ) (18,869 ) (61,062 ) (57,447 ) Income tax expense 57 55 136 224 Net loss (18,318 ) (18,924 ) (61,198 ) (57,671 ) Net loss per common share attributable to common stockholders – basic and diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.24 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per common share – basic and diluted 256,184 236,713 244,744 236,373 Comprehensive loss: Net loss (18,318 ) (18,924 ) (61,198 ) (57,671 ) Foreign currency translation (loss) gain (640 ) (1,655 ) 84 (4,018 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale investments 67 86 473 (610 ) Comprehensive loss $ (18,891 ) $ (20,493 ) $ (60,641 ) $ (62,299 )

Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share amounts)

(Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,699 $ 6,329 Short-term investments, available-for-sale 11,420 64,195 Accounts receivable, net 662 2,256 Inventory, net 6,683 8,284 Prepaid expenses 4,174 3,584 Employee retention tax credit receivable — 554 Other current assets 1,324 1,671 Total Current Assets 45,932 86,873 Restricted cash 1,615 1,141 Long-term investments, available-for-sale — 3,865 Inventory, net of current portion 5,640 5,469 Property and equipment, net 9,237 9,542 Intellectual property, net 1,278 1,576 Deferred tax assets, net 150 174 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 5,004 4,950 Other long-term assets 1,871 2,463 Total Assets $ 70,727 $ 116,053 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,526 $ 3,348 Accrued employee compensation and benefits 4,967 4,508 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,258 1,293 Operating lease liabilities, current 916 800 Deferred revenue 456 465 Total Current Liabilities 12,123 10,414 Long-Term Liabilities: Warrant liabilities 4,842 — Contingent consideration 1,930 1,256 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 4,579 4,738 Total Liabilities 23,474 16,408 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Common stock $0.001 par value, 750,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 264,111,257 and 236,895,440 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 264 237 Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Additional paid-in capital 970,952 962,731 Accumulated deficit (922,133 ) (860,935 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,830 ) (2,388 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 47,253 99,645 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 70,727 $ 116,053

Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

Operating Activities: Net loss $ (61,198 ) $ (57,671 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents used in

operating activities: Depreciation 2,405 2,481 Amortization of intangible assets 340 7,601 (Accretion) amortization of discounts and premiums on investments, net (454 ) 556 Stock-based compensation 5,913 6,361 Deferred tax expense 136 224 Change in inventory reserves 297 386 Bad debt expense — 9 Property and equipment impairment — 432 Loss on disposal of property and equipment — 97 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (2,278 ) — Change in fair value of contingent consideration 674 (1,168 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,587 (1,735 ) Inventory 536 (535 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets (142 ) 237 Prepaid expenses (590 ) (693 ) Employee retention tax credit receivable 554 164 Other current and long-term assets 310 (2,123 ) Accounts payable 1,236 449 Accrued employee compensation and benefits 566 236 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (97 ) — Deferred revenue (5 ) (139 ) Operating lease liabilities (43 ) (53 ) Net cash and cash equivalents used in operating activities (50,253 ) (44,884 ) Investing Activities: Purchase of available-for-sale investments (12,268 ) (25,588 ) Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale investments 69,835 67,702 Purchase of property and equipment (488 ) (904 ) Net cash and cash equivalents provided by investing activities 57,079 41,210 Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants, net of issuance costs 9,946 — Taxes paid related to net share settlement of vesting of restricted stock units (497 ) (350 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 5 18 Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) financing activities 9,454 (332 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (466 ) (300 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 15,814 (4,306 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 7,470 19,283 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 23,284 $ 14,977 Supplemental Disclosure for Cash Flow Information: Cash paid for leases $ 1,067 $ 729 Cash paid for taxes $ 230 $ 79 Supplemental Schedule of Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities: Transfer of inventories to property and equipment $ 2,227 $ 1,293 Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets $ 796 $ 316

Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Net Loss per Share

(in thousands except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss attributable to common stockholders (GAAP) $ (18,318 ) $ (18,924 ) $ (61,198 ) $ (57,671 ) Adjustments Amortization of intangible assets (a) 114 2,398 340 7,601 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (b) 366 (416 ) 674 (1,168 ) Impairment of property and equipment (c) — — — 432 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (d) 2,278 — 2,278 — Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders (Non-GAAP) $ (15,560 ) $ (16,942 ) $ (57,906 ) $ (50,806 ) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders (GAAP) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.24 ) Adjustments Amortization of intangible assets (a) — 0.01 — 0.03 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (b) — — — — Impairment of property and equipment (c) — — — — Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (d) 0.01 — 0.01 — Adjusted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders (Non-GAAP) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.21 )

The non-GAAP financial measures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, provide management with additional insight into the Company’s results of operations from period to period without non-cash charges and are calculated using the following adjustments:

a) Intangible assets that are amortized consist of developed technology and purchased patent rights recorded at cost and amortized over 7 to 10 years.

b) Contingent consideration in connection with the acquisition of the Senhance System in 2015 is recorded as a liability and is the estimate of the fair value of potential milestone payments related to business acquisitions. Contingent consideration is measured at fair value using a Monte-Carlo simulation utilizing significant unobservable inputs including the probability of achieving each of the potential milestones, revenue volatility, EURO to USD exchange rate, and an estimated discount rate associated with the risks of the expected cash flows attributable to the various milestones. Significant increases or decreases in any of the probabilities of success or changes in expected timelines for achievement of any of these milestones would result in a significantly higher or lower fair value of these milestones, respectively, and commensurate changes to the associated liability. The contingent consideration is revalued at each reporting period and changes in fair value are recognized in the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss.

c) Property and equipment impairment associated with returned Senhance Systems under operating leases that are not expected to generate future cash flows sufficient to recover their net book value.

d) During the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company recorded warrant liabilities related to common stock warrants issued in the registered direct offering in July 2023.

Warrant liabilities were recorded at their initial estimated fair value. Adjustments associated with changes in fair value of the warrant liabilities are included in the Company’s condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss.

