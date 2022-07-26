Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Asensus Surgical, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter Financial and Operating Results Conference Call for August 8, 2022

Asensus Surgical, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter Financial and Operating Results Conference Call for August 8, 2022

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery™, announced today that it plans to release 2022 second quarter financial and operating results after the market closes on Monday, August 8, 2022. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results starting at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day. The call will be concurrently webcast.

To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial 1-855-327-6837 for domestic callers and 1-631-891-4304 for international callers, and reference conference ID 10019864 approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. To access the live audio webcast or archived recording, use the following link https://ir.asensus.com/events-and-presentations. The replay will be available on the Company’s website.

About Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. This builds upon the foundation of Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability. With the addition of machine vision, augmented intelligence, and deep learning capabilities throughout the surgical experience, we intend to holistically address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings that drive surgical outcomes and value-based healthcare. Learn more about Performance-Guided Surgery and Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System here: www.senhance.com. Now available for sale in the US, EU, Japan, Russia, and select other countries. For a complete list of indications for use, visit: www.senhance.com/indications. For more information, visit www.asensus.com.

Follow Asensus

  • Email Alerts: https://ir.asensus.com/email-alerts
  • LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/asensus-surgical-inc
  • Twitter: https://twitter.com/AsensusSurgical
  • YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/transenterix
  • Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/asxc

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Mark Klausner or Mike Vallie, 443-213-0499
invest@asensus.com
OR
MEDIA CONTACT:
Lauren Stredler, 847-271-6891
CG Life
lstredler@cglife.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.