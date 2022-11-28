RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC) announced today that Shameze Rampertab, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Cantor Medical & Aesthetic Dermatology, Ophthalmology & MedTech Conference in Miami, Florida. The Company’s panel presentation, Launching on Society: Early Commercial MedTech Names with New Technologies in Large Patient Populations, will take place on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. A Key Opinion Leader Luncheon presentation, A Discussion on Robotic Devices in Surgery, will also be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 12:15 PM Eastern Time, featuring Dr. Steven McCarus,Chief of Gynecology Surgery at AdventHealth Winter Park, Florida.

About Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery™ by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. This builds upon the foundation of Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance® Surgical System powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit™ (ISU™) to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability. With the addition of machine vision, augmented intelligence, and deep learning capabilities throughout the surgical experience, we intend to holistically address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings that drive surgical outcomes and value-based healthcare. Learn more about Performance-Guided Surgery and Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System here: www.senhance.com . Now available for sale in the US, EU, Japan, Russia, and select other countries. For a complete list of indications for use, visit: www.senhance.com/indications . For more information, visit www.asensus.com .

