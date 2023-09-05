RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC) announced today that Shameze Rampertab, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference. The Company’s fireside chat will take place on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 3:00 pm Eastern Time.

In addition, the Company will participate in the 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference. The Company’s fireside chat will take place on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 4:20 pm Eastern Time.

Each of the conference webcasts will be available online on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at https://ir.asensus.com/events-and-presentations. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. Based upon the foundations of Digital Laparoscopy and the Senhance® Surgical System, the Company is developing the LUNA™ Surgical System, a next generation robotic and instrument system as a foundation of its Digital Surgery solution. These systems will be powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability. With the addition of machine vision, Augmented Intelligence, and deep learning capabilities throughout the surgical experience, we intend to holistically address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings that drive surgical outcomes and value-based healthcare. The Senhance Surgical System is now available for sale in the US, EU, Japan, Russia, and select other countries. For a complete list of indications for use, visit: www.senhance.com/indications. To learn more about Performance-Guided Surgery, Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System and the new LUNA System visit www.asensus.com.

Follow Asensus:

Email Alerts: https://ir.asensus.com/email-alerts

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/asensus-surgical-inc

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AsensusSurgical

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AsensusSurgical

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/asxc

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@asensus_surgical

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Mark Klausner or Mike Vallie

ICR Westwicke

invest@asensus.com

443-213-0499

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dan Ventresca

Matter Communications

AsensusPR@matternow.com

617-874-5488