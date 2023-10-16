The increase in consumption of beverages and dairy products around the world is one of the key factors driving the aseptic paper packaging market.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global aseptic paper packaging market is anticipated to exhibit a 5.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2032, reaching US$ 16.8 billion by 2032 .

Significant growth of e-commerce and a rise in demand for products with longer shelf-life are expected to drive the market in the forecast period. Aseptic paper packaging is sterilized. Thus, it positively impacts the shelf life of products.

Aseptic paper packaging solutions possess high barrier properties and use state-of-the-art sterilization processes to lengthen the product’s shelf life. Online demand is rising and delivery platforms have witnessed significant spikes in sales.

Growing awareness regarding the advantages of Preservative-free food and beverage products is augmenting the market. The removal of preservatives from packaging can work as a great opportunity for the aseptic paper packaging market.

Aseptic paper carton packaging retains the composition of food and beverages without adding any preservatives. Hence, the packaging technology is projected to help the food & beverage industry eliminate the usage of preservatives in the packaging of different products.

Recyclable and eco-friendly properties fueling the aseptic paper packaging market. Liquid food products are usually packaged using plastics, which are obtained from non-renewable resources. Plastic packaging solutions are harmful to the environment and have a lasting effect on marine life.

Governments of several countries have implemented stringent regulations to eliminate the use of single-use plastic. This has influenced packaging solution providers to shift from conventional forms of packaging to eco-friendly packaging products.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers in the aseptic paper packaging market are emphasizing launching innovative aseptic paper packaging solutions, which can enhance food & beverage safety and sustainability. Manufacturers are continuously striving to launch innovative yet sustainable aseptic paper packaging cartons. This is expected to augment the demand for aseptic paper packaging cartons.

Companies operating in the market are increasingly opting to produce environment-friendly products to gain a larger share of the market. They are focusing on launching innovative aseptic paper packaging solutions.

The leading providers in the global aseptic paper packaging market

Tetra Pak International SA

Refresco Group B.V.

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

SIG Combibloc Group AG

Mondi Plc

Elopak ASA

IPI s.r.l.

UFlex Limited

Evergreen Packaging Inc.

Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd.

Lami Packaging (Kunshan) Co., Ltd.

TidePak Aseptic Packaging Material Co., Ltd.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The aseptic paper packaging market acquired US$ 9.4 billion in 2021.

The aseptic paper packaging market is expected to witness an incremental value of US$ 1.9 billion in Europe .

in Europe The aseptic paper packaging market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% in India during the forecast period.

The beverage segment led the aseptic paper packaging market in 2032.

Key Trends in the Aseptic Paper Packaging Market

Governments of several countries have implemented stringent regulations to eliminate the use of single-use plastic. This has influenced packaging solution providers to shift from conventional forms of packaging to eco-friendly packaging products. Aseptic packaging, with no glue or adhesive, supports effective recycling efforts, as it can be further repurposed into other paper products.

Aseptic paper packaging maintains a sterile environment for packaged food products, which makes refrigerated shipments obsolete. The raw material used for manufacturing aseptic paper for cartons is highly bio-degradable and can be recycled easily. These factors are expected to increase the uptake of such aseptic paper cartons in the beverage and dairy industries.

The trend of consumers carrying food & beverage products while traveling is gaining momentum. Lightweight and downsized aseptic paper packaging cartons are trending in the market, as they are easy to carry and use. Consumption of convenient food and beverages is high, owing to the increase in the working population. This is expected to boost the usage of aseptic paper cartons in ready-to-carry beverages.

Regional Analysis of the Aseptic Paper Packaging Market

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global aseptic paper packaging market by the end of 2022. Demand for dairy products such as milk and yogurt has been increasing in the region during the pandemic. A steady increase in the purchasing power of the people is also driving the demand for aseptic paper packaging in the region.

India is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers of aseptic paper packaging. The aseptic paper packaging market in India is estimated to capture a CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period. The market in the country has been expanding because of factors including government initiatives in food and beverage safety and reduction in single-use plastics.

The aseptic paper packaging market in Europe is estimated to witness an incremental value of US$ 1.9 billion in the forecast period.

Key Developments

Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd. has created innovative smart packaging, which makes it possible to print images, text, or QR codes on each individual carton to add differentiation, functionality, and appeal.

Elopak ASA launched a carton called Pure-Pak eSense in May 2022, which is an environment-friendly aseptic carton made without an aluminum layer.

Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Segmentation

By Paper Type

Bleached Paperboard

Coated Unbleached Kraft

Paperboard

By Thickness

Less than 240µm

240 to 260µm

260 to 280µm

More than 280µm

By Packaging Structure

3 Layer

4 Layer

6 Layer

Others

By Packaging Type

Flat Top Cartons

Gable Top Cartons

Others

By End use

Dairy Products

Milk

Yogurt & Butter Milk

Beverages

Fruit Juice

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Alcoholic Beverages

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

