Aseptic Sampling Market Expanding on Back of Growing Demand for Biologics and Complex Medicines Worldwide

Rockville , April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to an updated study by Fact.MR, the global aseptic sampling market is estimated at US$ 484.9 million in 2024 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 13.5% through 2034. Need for aseptic sampling has risen, driven by increasing demand for biologics, vaccines, and other complex medicines across the world. These products require strict control of sterility and purity, making aseptic sampling products and services very much sought-after.

Investments in R&D activities to develop advanced treatments such as gene therapy and personalized medicine are contributing to market growth. Regulatory compliance requirements for quality control and safety are also driving the demand for aseptic sampling solutions.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7725

The market faces challenges such as high costs, a lack of skilled personnel, and complex regulatory requirements. Despite these challenges, recent technological advancements aim to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of the sampling process with manufacturers collaborating to offer innovative sampling instruments.

Adoption of aseptic techniques by biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers plays a crucial role. These sectors prioritize sterility during sample collection, ensuring product and process integrity. Their commitment to aseptic sampling significantly is contributing to market growth.

The market in the East Asia region is poised for substantial growth. Factors driving this growth are the region’s expanding biomanufacturing capabilities, government support for life sciences research, and robust R&D infrastructure. As the demand for biopharmaceuticals continues to rise globally, aseptic sampling remains a critical practice for maintaining quality and safety in drug development and production.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 1.72 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 13.5% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 227 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global aseptic sampling market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 13.5% through 2034.

Global sales of aseptic sampling solutions are estimated at US$ 484.9 million in 2024.

The market is projected to reach US$ 1.72 billion by 2034-end.

The North American market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.9% through 2034.

Manual aseptic sampling is estimated to account for 54.1% market share in 2024.

“Demand for personalized medicines is contributing to the growth of the aseptic sampling market. Providers are benefitting greatly from R&D investments and rising vaccine production. Technological advancements are enhancing accuracy and reducing contamination risks to ensure product safety,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Related Market Projections for 2034

Aseptic Transfer System Market US$ 1.6 Billion Closed Blood Sampling Systems Market US$ 150 Million Genetic Testing Services Market US$ 9.5 Billion

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Merck KgaA

Lonza Group AG

Danaher Corporation

GEA Group AG

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Trace Analytics, LLC

Keofitt A/S

Flownamics Analytical Instruments, Inc.

Market Developments

Key aseptic sampling solution providers are Merck KGaA, Lonza Group AG, Danaher Corporation, GEA Group AG, and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain. Key players in the aseptic sampling market are strategically collaborating with several renowned manufacturers worldwide to enhance their market position and secure a leading share.

In 2022, Merck KGaA announced a strategic partnership with Agilent Technologies to address the industry gap in process analytical technologies for downstream processing. This collaboration is expected to contribute to a boost in revenue.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7725

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the aseptic sampling market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast market statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (manual, automatic), technique (off-line, at-line, online), application (upstream, downstream), and end user (biotechnology & pharmaceutical manufacturers, contract research & manufacturing organizations, R&D departments), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Aseptic Transfer System Market: The global aseptic transfer system market is gaining traction and is set to surpass a US$ 1.5 billion valuation by 2031.

Closed Blood Sampling Systems Market: Global demand for closed blood sampling systems is slated to experience significant growth at 5.9% CAGR from 2021 to 2032, with the market value set to increase from US$ 76.32 Mn in 2022 to US$ 135.83 Mn by the end of 2032.

Genetic Testing Services Market: The global genetic testing services market size is predicted to increase from a valuation of US$ 3,956 million in 2023 to US$ 8,944.4 million by the end of 2033.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: [email protected]

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog