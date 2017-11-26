‘Ashamed’ Franken says he won’t quit Senate over groping accusations

(Reuters) – U.S. Senator Al Franken, trying to salvage his political career, said on Sunday he does not plan to resign but called himself “embarrassed and ashamed” by his behavior toward women who have accused him of groping or inappropriately touching them.
