WILMINGTON, Del. , April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH), the global additives and specialty ingredients company today announced executive organization changes to its personal care and specialty additives businesses.

Jim Minicucci, senior vice president strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and portfolio management, Ashland, becomes senior vice president and general manager, personal care, Ashland.

Effective April 15, 2024, Dago Caceres, will become vice president and general manager, specialty additives, Ashland. Caceres has held previous leadership roles with IFF, DuPont, Dow, Rohm and Haas and FMC.

“Since joining Ashland last May, Jim has worked across the company with our businesses and technology leaders to hone our strategy, and his international experience and strong track record for delivering top and bottom-line results will bring great value as we invest to expand our personal care business globally,” said Guillermo Novo, chair and chief executive officer, Ashland. “Dago is a results-oriented business leader with extensive experience in strategy, marketing, sales, business development and project management. He has a proven track record in leading multi-functional, cross-regional teams to achieve business results,” continued Novo. “Jim, Dago and their teams will enable us to increase the speed and impact of our products and new technology platforms in high performance, new applications and markets,” concluded Novo.

Both Minicucci and Caceres will report to Novo. The company will announce the new leader for strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and portfolio management soon.

