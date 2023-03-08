Company actions drive gender parity

WILMINGTON, Del., March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In recognition of International Women’s Day, Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is celebrating, recognizing, and honoring the achievements of 22 female employee solvers across the company with regional awards celebrations, an inclusion and diversity (I&D) speaker series, and continued social focus and philanthropic support for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). During the month, Ashland is also highlighting inspirational women employees in manufacturing.

Tapping into International Women’s Day, Ashland International Women’s Network (AWIN) held the Inspirational Women’s Award Ceremony to reinforce gender equity and drive parity across the organization and the industries it supports. During the event, Ashland reinforced its continued support for their partnership with greenlight for girls (g4g), an international non-profit that encourages girls of any age to consider STEM curriculum and STEM-related careers. Ashland committed $20,000 to greenlight for girls in honor of this year’s awards recipients and to continue funding the organization’s global work to instill confidence in girls and to share the fun of science in all its forms.

As part of Ashland’s ongoing I&D speaker series, the company hosted Dr. Debbye Turner Bell, broadcast journalist, veterinarian, and Miss America 1990, who delivered a talk on how to be a powerful woman leader.

These program elements, which coincide with International Women’s Day, are vital components of the company’s Responsible Solvers™ philanthropic program that puts the power of Ashland’s people and products in the hands of its communities to responsibly solve for a better world.

“Furthering our commitment to environment, social and governance (ESG), Ashland will continue our social focus on STEM and inclusion and diversity,” said Guillermo Novo, chair and chief executive officer, Ashland. “Through our Responsible Solvers™ program, we are inspiring more students at all levels to experience and embrace STEM opportunities. Our goal is to ignite the spark for STEM at a young age and expand the number of female and minority students pursuing advanced degrees in STEM. Instilling confidence in these young students helps them become the changemakers of the future.”

“Through the Ashland Women’s International Network (AWIN), we are raising the visibility of exceptionally inspirational women across Ashland,” said Novo. “Our objectives and the mission of greenlight for girls is aligned to training the next generation of women leaders. Our commitment reinforces Ashland’s passion for STEM, its pervasiveness in our lives and contributions to our business success.”

