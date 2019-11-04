Ashland to report financial results for fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 after NYSE closes November 18 and host webcast with investors at 9 a.m. ET November 19

Covington, Kentucky, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ashland (NYSE: ASH) today said it plans to report financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 after the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) closes Monday, November 18, 2019, and to host a webcast with investors the following morning.

Ashland plans to issue its fourth-quarter earnings release at approximately 5 p.m. ET on November 18. At the same time, the company will post a slide presentation in the Investor Relations section of its website at http://investor.ashland.com. The live webcast with investors, which will include an executive summary and detailed remarks, will take place at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

Among those participating in the webcast presentation will be:

Bill Wulfsohn, chairman and chief executive officer;

Guillermo Novo, member of Ashland’s Board of Directors and incoming chairman and chief executive officer;

Kevin Willis, senior vice president and chief financial officer; and

Seth Mrozek, Ashland’s director of investor relations.

The webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Ashland’s website at http://investor.ashland.com, along with supporting materials. Following the live event, an archived version of the webcast and supporting materials will be available on the Ashland website for 12 months.

About Ashland

