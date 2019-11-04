Breaking News
Home / Top News / Ashland to report financial results for fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 after NYSE closes November 18 and host webcast with investors at 9 a.m. ET November 19

Ashland to report financial results for fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 after NYSE closes November 18 and host webcast with investors at 9 a.m. ET November 19

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Covington, Kentucky, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ashland (NYSE: ASH) today said it plans to report financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 after the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) closes Monday, November 18, 2019, and to host a webcast with investors the following morning.

Ashland plans to issue its fourth-quarter earnings release at approximately 5 p.m. ET on November 18. At the same time, the company will post a slide presentation in the Investor Relations section of its website at http://investor.ashland.com. The live webcast with investors, which will include an executive summary and detailed remarks, will take place at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

Among those participating in the webcast presentation will be:

  • Bill Wulfsohn, chairman and chief executive officer;
  • Guillermo Novo, member of Ashland’s Board of Directors and incoming chairman and chief executive officer;
  • Kevin Willis, senior vice president and chief financial officer; and
  • Seth Mrozek, Ashland’s director of investor relations.

The webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Ashland’s website at http://investor.ashland.com, along with supporting materials. Following the live event, an archived version of the webcast and supporting materials will be available on the Ashland website for 12 months.

About Ashland
Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a premier global specialty chemicals company serving customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. At Ashland, we are approximately 4,700 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – who thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com to learn more.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:
           
Investor Relations:                                                    Media Relations:
Seth A. Mrozek                                                         Joy Brock
+1 (302) 594-5010                                                    +1 (859) 815-3793
[email protected]                                          [email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.