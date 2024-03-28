A judge on Wednesday postponed sentencing once again for the woman who pleaded guilty to stealing the diary and other items belonging to President Biden’s daughter, Ashley.
Aimee Harris appeared in court via video link from her home in Florida, instead of in a New York courtroom, as her attorney asked Judge Laura Taylor Swain for another adjournment, citing “child care and other related issues.”
Anthony Cecutti pleaded with Swain to move the sentencing to the week
