FIRST ON FOX: President Biden’s daughter, Ashley Biden, paid off thousands in taxes owed since 2015, Pennsylvania Department of Revenue filings show.

As of Jan. 3 at 12:30 a.m., the Department of Revenue updated Ashley’s docket to “satisfaction filed,” indicating the previous lien notification “should be removed from the court records” in Philadelphia County.

On Dec. 18, Fox News Digital first reported Ashley’s tax deli

[Read Full story at source]