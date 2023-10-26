Two-day LA pop-up to offer immersive music experience for Pentatonix fans with shoppable Ashley moments for consumers

The Ashley Listening Rooms with Pentatonix Ashley partners with Pentatonix to bring “Home” to consumers and fans this holiday season with a two-day holiday-themed pop-up experience at The Grove Storefront in LA offering fans a unique listening experience to hear tracks from the new holiday album while enjoying the comfort of Ashley’s newest furniture favorites.

LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LOS ANGELES, CA, (October 26, 2023) – Ashley, the #1 furniture and mattress retailer in North America, has partnered with three-time Grammy-award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artist Pentatonix to bring “Home” to consumers and fans this Holiday season. Ashley and Pentatonix will host “The Ashley Listening Rooms with Pentatonix”, a holiday-themed pop-up experience on Thursday, November 2, and Friday, November 3 at The Grove Storefront in LA. The open-to-the-public and FREE event will offer fans a unique listening experience to hear tracks from Pentatonix’s new holiday greatest hits album, The Greatest Christmas Hits, while enjoying the comfort of Ashley’s newest furniture favorites.

Attendees will seamlessly walk through three uniquely themed listening rooms, featuring Ashley furniture pieces, where they will be fully immersed in the sounds of The Greatest Christmas Hits. In each listening room, attendees will be able to listen to a selection of songs from the holiday album in three different forms – via vinyl, headphones, and surround sound. Additionally, attendees will also be able to shop the Ashley furniture elements showcased via QR codes. The first listening room, “The Yule Log”, is an ode to Pentatonix’s famous Yule Log videos recreating the well-known warm and cozy fireplace setting reflected in the artists’ Yuletide songs while showcasing Ashley’s Lombardia Leather Sofa. The second holiday-themed listening room is a physical representation of the new Pentatonix The Greatest Christmas Hits album showcasing the Maimz Sofa , where guests can grab a pair of headphones and listen to the holiday tracks, silent disco style. The third “Winter Wonderland” themed listening room leans into bright whites of the holiday season creating a great atmosphere for listening to the winter classics on the new album with the comfort of Ashley’s Lindyn 2-piece Sectional.

“Ashley seeks to connect customers to the trends of the moment for their home, so what better time to do so than for the holidays–when home is top of mind for everyone!” said Kelly Davis, VP of Marketing Strategy at Ashley Global Retail. “This year we’ve worked hard to rebrand, refresh, and update our stores, while offering affordable and relevant products for our customers with a modernized shopping experience. Through this activation with Pentatonix, we hope to continue to provide our guests with impactful shopping experiences.”

“We are so excited to partner with Ashley to celebrate our recently launched Holiday album and bring fans a special listening experience!” said Scott Hoying, member of Pentatonix. “When you think of the holidays, you think of home, so this partnership with Ashley was a no-brainer.”

The first 50 people to arrive at the listening rooms across both event days will receive a complimentary copy of Pentatonix’s new album. Thirty guests will be chosen at random on November 2 for a special meet and greet to be held later that day at the listening rooms. All attendees will have an opportunity to enter to win the grand prize of the event- two tickets to see the group perform in Palm Springs on November 14 and a $1,000 Ashley credit.

The pop-up will be open to the public from 2:30-9:00 p.m. PST on Thursday, November 2, and Friday, November 3 at 189 The Grove Dr. C-10, Los Angeles, CA 90036. To find out more about the Ashley Listening Rooms with Pentatonix and RSVP for the event, click here.

About Ashley

Ashley is committed to being your trusted partner and style leader for the home. This commitment has made Ashley the #1 furniture and mattress store in North America and one of the world’s best-selling home furnishing brands with more than 1,125 locations in 67 countries. Start designing your dream home today. Visit Ashley online at www.ashley.com and connect on social media through Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok, or see our design-focused boards on Pinterest.

About Pentatonix

As one of the most innovative, inventive, and inimitable vocal groups of all time, Pentatonix reimagine, reinvigorate, and redefine a cappella. Since emerging in 2011, the three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning and Daytime EMMY® Award-nominated vocal quintet—Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee—have reached unprecedented heights, toppling charts, selling 10 million albums worldwide, generating billions of streams, and performing everywhere from The White House and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to The Hollywood Bowl. Their catalog boasts back-to-back #1 albums on the Billboard 200, namely the gold-certified Pentatonix [2015] and platinum-certified A Pentatonix Christmas [2016]. Internationally, these albums performed equally as well with five albums being certified gold, platinum, or double platinum in Canada and ranking in the Top 40 albums six times in New Zealand. Their single, “Hallelujah” also achieved international success as a platinum-certified single in Canada and gold-certified in Germany and Switzerland. They notably made history as “the first a cappella act to win ‘Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella’ at the GRAMMY® Awards” in 2015 and 2016. A year later, they earned another GRAMMY® Award in the category “Best Country Duo/Group Performance” for their duet with Dolly Parton on her song “Jolene.” Along the way, the collective also graced the stage of The Kennedy Center Honors for Tom Hanks, covering “That Thing You Do” as President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama watched from the crowd. Plus, they have collaborated with Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, and Lindsey Stirling, to name a few. Beyond standout awards show and late-night television appearances, Pentatonix leapt onto the big screen with a cameo in the blockbuster Pitch Perfect 2. Not to mention, they have supported organizations such as Make-A-Wish, Do it for the Love Foundation, and more. Following 2021’s Evergreen, which tallied over 100 million streams and earned the group a Grammy nomination for “Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album,” Pentatonix launched one of their biggest tours to date, Pentatonix: The Evergreen Christmas Tour. Pentatonix’s album, “Holidays Around the World,” was released on October 28, 2022 and marked the group’s ninth Top 10 entry on Billboard’s Top Holiday Albums Chart. The group closed out 2022 with the completion of their largest U.S. arena tour to date. In 2023, the group received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Pentatonix recently announced details for their highly anticipated 2023 North American Christmas tour, Pentatonix The Most Wonderful Tour Of The Year. The tour kicks off on November 14th in Greater Palm Springs, CA at Acrisure Arena, rolls through major markets coast to coast, and concludes on December 21st in Austin, TX at Moody Center. The tour is in support of the band’s recently released holiday greatest hits album, The Greatest Christmas Hits (RCA).

