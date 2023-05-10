Consumers can visit the first-of-its-kind, immersive, and multi-sensory “Hibernation Station” at select Tampa stores to be entered for a chance to win a new TEMPUR-ProBreeze® mattress and exclusive after-hours stay

Ashley Partners With Tempur-Pedic® To Give One Lucky Winner Exclusive “Best Sleep of Your Life” Experience Visit the new “Hibernation Station” in select Tampa stores for a chance to win a NEW Tempur-Pedic® mattress and exclusive after-hours experience

Ashley Spotlights NEW TEMPUR-Ergo® ProSmart™ Base and TEMPUR-LuxeBreeze® Mattress The “Hibernation Station” will take guests on a multi-sensory and immersive sleep experience

TAMPA, Fla., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ashley, the #1 furniture and mattress retailer in North America, announced today an exclusive activation and consumer giveaway with long-time partner Tempur-Pedic®. Open to the public at the Wesley Chapel and Pinellas Park store locations in the Tampa, FL area, the “Hibernation Station” is a multi-sensory and immersive experience for consumers to test out the NEW TEMPUR-Ergo® ProSmart™ Base and TEMPUR-LuxeBreeze® mattress in a first-of-its-kind demonstration and enter for a chance to win a one-night-only, after-hours experience and FREE Tempur-Pedic® top-of-the-line mattress.

Beginning Saturday, May 13 through Sunday, June 18, guests can visit the Ashley Wesley Chapel (26222 Golden Maple Road, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543) and Pinellas Park (7900 US Hwy 19 N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781) storefronts and participate in the Hibernation Station to be entered to win an exclusive after-hours stay in the Hibernation Station itself and a TEMPUR-ProBreeze® mattress for the best sleep of their life. The three-minute demonstration cycles through all the amenities of the new NEW TEMPUR-Ergo® ProSmart™ Base and TEMPUR-LuxeBreeze® mattress while tapping into four of the five senses; sound (rain, ocean waves, birds chirping), scent (lavender, lemon, ocean), sight (video content of nature-scapes) and touch (feel the mattress). One lucky winner will be selected at random to win an after-hours experience in the Hibernation Station with a guest complete with dinner and a movie. The winner will also receive a new TEMPUR-ProBreeze® Queen mattress with a retail value of $4,599.00.

To kick off this new experience, locals are invited to a special event on Saturday, May 13 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST at the Wesley Chapel, FL storefront. Attendees will enjoy sleep and wellness giveaways from local on-site vendors including custom embroidered sleep masks just for testing out the experience. Guests can also book an appointment with one of Ashley’s bedding specialists for a one-on-one testing experience.

“We are so excited to bring Ashley’s first-ever immersive sensory experience to life!” said Kelly Davis, VP of Marketing Strategy at Ashley. “It’s the perfect way to introduce our customers to the all-new TEMPUR-Breeze® Mattress Collection and all-new TEMPUR-Ergo Smart Base™ Collection. At Ashley, ensuring our customers have an enjoyable and seamless in-store experience is a priority, and through the new Hibernation Station, we are bringing them a unique new way to shop for their next mattress and adjustable base.”

The TEMPUR-Ergo® ProSmart™ Base and TEMPUR-LuxeBreeze® mattress are available online and in-store for purchase with financing options available. The all-new TEMPUR-Breeze® mattress collection will help you experience measurably cooler sleep, featuring the company’s most advanced cooling technologies that work together to help pull heat away from your body. Thanks to the brand’s latest TEMPUR-Material™ technology, Pure Cool® Plus, the TEMPUR-LuxeBreeze® mattress feels up to 10° cooler*. Featuring Tempur-Pedic®’s newest and most advanced Pure Cool® Plus material that absorbs and pulls heat away from your body, it works with specialized cool-to-the-touch covers, so you stay measurably cooler—all night long.

Further elevating their industry-leading portfolio of powerbases, all-new TEMPUR-Ergo® smart bases feature exciting ergonomic and connected sleep innovations for re-imagined sleep. All TEMPUR-Ergo® Smart Bases will feature improved ergonomic design with the addition of a lumbar feature providing extra support for your lower back whether you’re sitting up or lying flat. Consumers will also appreciate Automatic Snore Response™^ enabled by Sleeptracker-AI®, and a relaxation experience designed to calm your mind and body before bedtime. The TEMPUR-Ergo® ProSmart™ Base features Tempur-Pedic®’s Wind Down™ program and SoundScape™ mode offering consumers an immersive, multi-sensory experience -a welcomed addition to nightly bedtime routines.

For more information on the May 13 event and the limited-time only offer, visit the Wesley Chapel Facebook event page, follow Ashley on Instagram @ashleyofficial, and visit ashley.com.

*Based on average heat index of TEMPUR-LuxeBreeze® compared to TEMPUR-ProAdapt® models measured over an 8-hour period.

About Ashley

Ashley is committed to being your trusted partner and style leader for the home. This commitment has made Ashley the #1 furniture and mattress store in North America and one of the world’s best-selling home furnishing brands with more than 1,125 locations in 67 countries. Start designing your dream home today. Visit Ashley online atwww.ashley.com and connect on social media through Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok, or see our design-focused boards on Pinterest.

###

Attachments

Ashley Partners With Tempur-Pedic® To Give One Lucky Winner Exclusive “Best Sleep of Your Life” Experience

Ashley Spotlights NEW TEMPUR-Ergo® ProSmart™ Base and TEMPUR-LuxeBreeze® Mattress

CONTACT: Maggie Trabucco FlyteVu (615) 587-4435 Maggie.Trabucco@flytevu.com Sharon Okaah FlyteVu (434) 996-3676 Sharon.Okaah@flytevu.com Liz Dufresne Ashley (813) 981-4261 edufresne@ashleyfurniture.com