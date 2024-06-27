Ashley Paul & Luv Foundation (UK) Announce ‘HEARTS UP’ UK Tour Starting Saturday, June 29th, 2024, Running Through September

Los Angeles , June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Ashley Paul is thrilled to announce the ‘HEARTS UP’ UK Tour, a collaborative effort between the renowned singer-songwriter Ashley Paul and the celebrated Producer / Composer team Luv Foundation (UK) aka. Mark Loverush and Julian Napolitano) This much-anticipated tour will bring an electrifying blend of music and philanthropy to cities across the UK, with a mission to uplift hearts and support local communities.

Ashley will be performing her recent hits from this exciting collaboration with Luv Foundation (UK) . These include Bingo Baby, written with Ritchie Neville of 5ive and Luv Foundation (UK)., their latest Hit ,”Hearts Up “ co-written with Lucas Marx and the soon to be released Dance U Gotta, written with Luv foundation (UK) ,Lucas Marx and BootlegBoys .

Tour Dates and Locations:

Saturday, 29th June 2024 : CRFM at The Box Arena, Carlisle, Cumbria (Featuring: Katherine Ellis (Freemasons) & Ben (Phats & Small))

: CRFM at The Box Arena, Carlisle, Cumbria (Featuring: Katherine Ellis (Freemasons) & Ben (Phats & Small)) Saturday, 6th July 2024 : Nuneaton Pride, Nuneaton, Warwickshire

: Nuneaton Pride, Nuneaton, Warwickshire Saturday, 20th July 2024 : Glasgow Pride, BAAD Arena, Glasgow, Scotland

: Glasgow Pride, BAAD Arena, Glasgow, Scotland Friday, 2nd August 2024 : The Colours Community Concert, Whitehaven, Cumbria (Featuring: Whigfield, Sam & The Womp, and Blue)

: The Colours Community Concert, Whitehaven, Cumbria (Featuring: Whigfield, Sam & The Womp, and Blue) Saturday, 3rd August 2024 : App Festival, Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire

: App Festival, Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire Saturday, 17th August 2024 : Calderdale Pride, The Piece Hall, Halifax

: Calderdale Pride, The Piece Hall, Halifax Sunday, 25th August 2024 : Southampton Pride, Southampton, Hampshire (Featuring: Claire Richards (Steps) & Sonia)

: Southampton Pride, Southampton, Hampshire (Featuring: Claire Richards (Steps) & Sonia) Friday, 6th September 2024: Whitehaven Council Leaders Annual Children’s Charity Ball, Whitehaven, Cumbria

About ‘HEARTS UP’: Ashley Paul’s hit single ‘Hearts Up’, a song that has already made significant waves in the music industry, recently topped Ireland’s iTunes Dance Chart at #1 and has been featured on Kiss FM by DJ S.K.T and on RTE by Christian Homan and remixed by BBC Introducing ‘one to watch’ Lizzie Curious and Miami legend Robbie Rivera whose version is playing on Sirius Radio BPM channel on the Stonebridge Show. BBC introducing Adam Walton recently supported HEARTS UP on his show and stated “It’s not often we get to play a World Class Deep House Track “

‘Hearts Up’ is more than just a song; it’s a movement designed to spread joy, love, and positivity through its infectious beats and heartfelt lyrics. The song resonates with a universal message of unity and hope, encouraging listeners to come together and uplift one another. Recently hearts up hit New EDM Friday along with the Chainsmokers .in addition Ashley Paul and Luv Foundation (UK) were also EDM Sauce Artist of The Week for their release of Hearts Up , and EARMILK as well features and supports the track .

What to Expect: Attendees can expect a series of dynamic performances that blend Ashley Paul’s captivating vocal talents with the brilliant musical stylings and spirit of Luv Foundation (UK) music .Each event on the tour will be a unique celebration of community, diversity, and inclusivity, featuring special guest performances and collaborations that promise to make every stop memorable. From high-energy dance numbers to heartfelt ballads, the ‘HEARTS UP’ tour is designed to provide an engaging and emotionally uplifting experience for all.

About Ashley Paul: Ashley Paul is a celebrated artist known for her powerful voice and emotive performances. #36 Billboard Charted with her iconic hit “When Boys Cry as well as Music Week top ten hits from Come and Get Me to Bingo Baby , she has garnered a loyal following and critical acclaim for her ability to connect with audiences through her music . NY Weekly Magazine quoted as saying she seamlessly transitions her tremendous vocals between various musical styles, of Dance Music , from Nu Disco to EDM ,always delivering with passion and authenticity”. Artist uncut magazine quotes Ashley as an “unsung hero” in the Dance music scene . Ashley Paul’s dedication to her craft and her commitment to spreading positive messages through her music . She continues to inspire with her artistic talent and her unwavering support for charitable causes.

About Luv Foundation (UK): The Luv Foundation (UK) is a renowned Producer and composer pair , Mark Loverush and Julian Napolitano ,With a reputation for delivering unforgettable musical experiences, they have become a staple in the UK music scene. Their collaboration with Ashley Paul on the ‘HEARTS UP’ tour highlights their commitment to bringing joy and excitement to audiences. With several top ten hits all over the world between them . Having Produced with Paul Oakenfold, Bryan Adam’s to name a few ,and also worked with Danni Minogue .they are a force to be reckoned with .

