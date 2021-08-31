Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Ashton Potter Announces Director of Finance

Ashton Potter Announces Director of Finance

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ashton Potter, a leading provider of high security printing and advanced technology for the private and public sector, has named Wayne Wawrzyniec as Director of Finance.

“I’m delighted to join the Ashton Potter team,” says Wayne Wawrzyniec. “I am looking forward to bringing my experience and leadership to Ashton Potter as we expand our offerings for high security print and traceability solutions.”

Wayne began his career with the international public accounting firm of Ernst & Young and subsequently worked with several mid-size privately held manufacturing and offset print companies in leadership roles. He brings over 25 years of progressive financial and managerial experience and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Institute of Management Accountants.

“Ashton Potter is pleased to welcome Wayne,” said Jim Fleet, CEO of Ashton Potter. “His experience in a myriad of areas within finance and business development will be an asset to Ashton Potter as we continue the launch of new products into new markets with an aggressive growth initiative.”

About Ashton Potter

For nearly a century, Ashton Potter has possessed a unique understanding of the complex product security challenges governments and businesses face, and a heightened commitment to solving them through high security printing and technology. Today, Ashton Potter delivers complete product security solutions that span the physical and digital worlds. By pairing advanced high security printing capabilities with ProLinc®, a premier SaaS-based solution that serializes, tracks, and authenticates products throughout the supply chain, Ashton Potter enables customers across sectors to achieve universal security, authenticity, and integrity on a global scale.

Kelly M. Smith, Senior Vice President, [email protected] 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.