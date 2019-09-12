Breaking News
Home / Top News / Ashton Potter Names InformaTrac a Gold Integration Partner for its ProLinc™ Forensic Traceability Technology

Ashton Potter Names InformaTrac a Gold Integration Partner for its ProLinc™ Forensic Traceability Technology

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ashton Potter, a leading provider of high security printing and forensic traceability technology for the private and public sector, today announced InformaTrac, a premier information technology company, as a Gold Integration Partner for its ProLinc™ advanced product security and traceability solution. As a Gold Integration Partner, InformaTrac will be enabled to deliver greater visibility, value, and service opportunities to its customer base.

The Ashton Potter Integrator Program was designed to pair Systems Integrators committed to solving the challenges associated with product identification, traceability, and authentication with the advanced technology needed to enhance their customers’ financial and operational outcomes. Empowered by ProLinc™, the Systems Integrator is able to deliver to their customer unprecedented insight and security into the high volume, high velocity data available across their supply chain. This proves integral for customers that demand stringent standards for quality, consistency, and compliance are upheld, which often exceed the capacity of existing ERPs and factory systems.

“ProLinc was designed as a seamless extension of the ERP and BI tools already in place, filling the critical gaps left behind by these systems,” said Kelly M. Smith, Senior Vice President of Ashton Potter. “As a Gold Integration Partner, InformaTrac will champion the ProLinc™ technology, augmenting and extending the systems in place in their customer’s facilities with a complete supply chain security and traceability solution optimized for today’s most complex operational realities.”

InformaTrac brings to the table a team of seasoned consultants and application engineers with years of experience implementing advanced technology across a myriad of industries, such as manufacturing, food and beverage, automotive, Department of Defense, contract manufacturing, and life sciences. Beyond this, InformaTrac contributes an arsenal of services to its customers, including training, custom software development, middleware software, and the implementation of additional technologies. Through the power of ProLinc™, InformaTrac will unleash greater levels of forensic traceability and insight for its customers.

“When we first encountered ProLinc™, we recognized that its core competitive set it far and ahead of any offering on the market,” said Jim H. “By leveraging ProLinc™, we will be able to provide our customers even greater insight into the global product supply chain, empowering greater quality control, rapid recall resolution, and stringent regulation compliance. We are excited to join Ashton Potter’s legacy of forensic product security as a Gold Integration Partner.”

About Ashton Potter

For nearly a century, Ashton Potter has possessed a unique understanding of the complex product security challenges governments and businesses face, and a heightened commitment to solving them through high security printing and technology. Today, Ashton Potter delivers complete product security solutions that span the physical and digital worlds. By pairing advanced high security printing capabilities with ProLinc™, a premier SaaS-based solution that serializes, tracks, and authenticates products throughout the supply chain, Ashton Potter enables customers across sectors to achieve universal security, authenticity, and integrity on a global scale.

About InformaTrac

InformaTrac is an Information Traceability Software Company that understands the needs of an enterprise as it relates to workflow, process, quality and data integrity.  The staff at InformaTrac have decades of experience working with small, medium and very large organizations to provide, implement and support the right software solution.

Contact
Kelly M. Smith
[email protected]

 

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.