Breaking News
Home / Top News / Ashton Woods USA L.L.C. and Ashton Woods Finance Co. Announce Closing of $250 Million Senior Notes Offering

Ashton Woods USA L.L.C. and Ashton Woods Finance Co. Announce Closing of $250 Million Senior Notes Offering

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Alpharetta, Georgia, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ashton Woods USA L.L.C. and Ashton Woods Finance Co. (collectively, the “Companies”) today announced the closing of their offering of $250 million principal amount of 6.625% Senior Notes due 2028 (the “Notes”).

After deducting initial purchaser discounts and estimate offering expenses, the Companies intend to use the net proceeds from this offering of approximately $245 million to repay amounts outstanding under our Fifth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, as amended by the Second Amendment to Fifth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated August 28, 2019, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The securities were issued in a private placement and resold by the initial purchasers to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A and outside the United States under Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”). The securities have not been registered under the Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities not shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

ABOUT ASHTON WOODS / STARLIGHT HOMES: 

Ashton Woods is one of the nation’s largest private homebuilding companies, delivering over 45,000 homes to homeowners over the course of its 30 years in business. The company markets its homes through its two award-winning brands, Ashton Woods Homes and Starlight Homes. The Ashton Woods brand is known for blazing new trails in design and personalization to build homes as unique as the people who live in them, thanks to its industry leading experience at The Studio. The Starlight Homes brand builds homes specifically for the first-time homebuyer, offering affordable homes with thoughtful designs and quality finishes for buyers looking to make the dream of home ownership a reality. The company’s commitment to innovation and continually evolving to meet the needs of the market is a key reason it was recently named Builder of the Year by Builder and Developer magazine. For more information, or to experience the excitement of becoming another satisfied Ashton Woods or Starlight Homes homeowner, visit www.AshtonWoods.com or www.StarlightHomes.com.

CONTACT: Cory J. Boydston
Chief Financial Officer 
Ashton Woods Homes 
678.597.2121 
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.