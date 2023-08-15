Data will showcase anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory effects of ASH41020, a novel CSFR1 tyrosine kinase inhibitor ‘dendranib’, in a mouse model of multiple sclerosis

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ashvattha Therapeutics (“Ashvattha”), a clinical-stage company developing a new class of nanomedicine therapeutics, today announced a poster presentation of preclinical data on ASH41020, its new ‘dendranib’ nanomedicine candidate, at the International Society of Neuroimmunology Congress (ISNI) being held August 21 – 24, 2023 in Québec City, Canada.

The presentation will showcase the anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory effects of ASH41020 through its selective targeting of activated microglia and macrophages in regions of inflammation in a mouse model of Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

The details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Poster Title: ASH41020, A Novel Hydroxyl Dendrimer CSF1R Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor ‘Dendranib’ Nanomedicine, Polarizes Macrophages Toward an Anti-Inflammatory Phenotype and Improves Disease Severity in a Mouse Model of Multiple Sclerosis

Session Title: Inflammation in Neurodegenerative Diseases

Abstract Presentation Number: 259

Presenter: Jeffrey L. Cleland, Ph.D., Chairman, President and CEO, Ashvattha Therapeutics

Date/Time: Monday August 21, 2023, 4:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m ET

Location: Centré Des Congrés Québec

About Ashvattha Therapeutics

Ashvattha Therapeutics is advancing a new class of clinical-stage nanomedicine therapeutics that traverse tissue barriers to selectively target activated cells only in regions of inflammation. Our targeted nanomedicine approach seeks to redefine precision medicine, empowering a new standard of care across ophthalmology, neurology, and inflammation. For more information, visit: www.avttx.com