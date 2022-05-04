Asia Broadband Sets Production Expansion Timeline for the Tequila Gold Mine Project in Mexico

LAS VEGAS, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has set the completion timeline for its facilities retrofit production upgrade on its mining property in the Tequila region of Mexico. The Company expects the upgrade program to be complete with an additional 50 tons per day (tpd) production capacity available within 6 months. At that time, the mill capacity will be 100 tpd and double the current processing limit of 50 tpd. Additionally, the Company is planning a large-scale expansion of its production and processing facilities to begin installation later this year. Utilizing the advances in mining equipment automation and efficiency, the larger scale facilities will have significantly increased throughput and metals extraction. The added production volume at a lower cost per ton is expected to have a substantial impact on the Company’s gross profit margin going forward.

“The completion of our production facilities retrofit at Tequila will double our production and also add extraction efficiencies. We are excited to reach that point because it will provide the platform to plan and build out a large-scale expansion to our processing plant,” stated Chris Torres, the Company President and CEO.

Further to the Tequila property, the Company is expecting to receive a geological assessment report in the coming weeks prepared by a qualified professional person. The report will allow the Company to maximize its exploration, development and resource expansion program as well as facilitate production efficiencies and planned processing equipment upgrades and additions.

AABB continues to implement its mining property acquisition strategy to optimize development capital utilization by focusing operations in regions of Mexico where AABB has a comparative advantage of development resources and expertise readily available for rapid expansion and duplication of the Company’s previous gold production success.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has added a digital assets business segment and released its AABBG freshly minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its AABB Wallet and a proprietary digital exchange AABBExchange. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies.

