Asia Food Emulsifiers Market to hit $1 billion by 2026, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

Asia Food Emulsifiers Market is set to register more than 7% CAGR from 2020 and 2026, owing to growth in consumption of dairy products.

Selbyville, Delaware, July 12, 2020

The Asia Food Emulsifiers Market is projected to surpass USD 1 Billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Increasing food emulsifiers demand in the bakery and dairy sector will have a positive impact on industry growth.

Increasing health awareness along with the rising consumption of nutritious food & beverages will propel the demand for food emulsifiers. The product is added to cereals and smoothies owing to its stabilizing properties. Changing lifestyle patterns and adoption of healthy food stuff due to growing health concerns will foster health and diet drinks consumption which is likely to boost Asia food emulsifiers industry outlook.

Asia food emulsifiers market from stearoyl lactylates is set to register over 5% through 2026. Stearoyl lactylate is a synthetic food emulsifier. It is chemically manufactured from stearic acid, lactic acid, and sodium hydroxide. The product owing to dough strengthening and fat reducing properties is used for manufacturing breads and cookies. Rising demand of multi grain and brown breads owing to growing health awareness will fortify stearoyl lactylate demand, thus escalating Asian market trends.

Some major findings of the Asia food emulsifiers Market report include:

  • Increasing health awareness along with the rising consumption of nutritious food & beverages will propel the demand for food emulsifiers.
  • Growing consumer awareness regarding natural food additives supported by growing R & D activities will stimulate the demand for natural emulsifiers thus driving industry growth.
  • Major key market players manufacturing food emulsifiers include are Riken Vitamin, Global Specialty Ingredients, ADM, Lonza, Cargill, Corbion, Mitsubishi chemical, Palsgaard, BASF, and Dupont.
  • Statistics for bakery & confectionary was the highest and the segment is further expected to grow owing to introduction of new flavors for biscuits, cakes, and breads.
  • Statistics for India was the highest and is further anticipated to grow owing to increasing number of food and beverage manufacturers in the country.

Browse key industry insights spread across 160 pages with 88 market data tables and 40 figures & charts from the report, “Asia Food Emulsifiers Market Statistics By Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Food & Nutrition, Beverages, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Sauces & Dressings), products (Mono, Di-Glycerides & Derivatives, Lecithin, Stearoyl Lactylates, Sorbitan Esters),Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2015 – 2026” in detail along with the table of contents:

Asia food emulsifiers market from sauces and dressings application is expected to surpass USD 15 million by 2026. Emulsifiers including mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids and lecithin owing to their shelf life extending and emulsification properties are added to mayonnaise, dressings, and sauces. Mayonnaise is a mixture of egg yolks and vinegar. The product helps to stabilize the mixture by preventing oil separation in mayonnaise and dressings. Increasing utilization of mayonnaise for several cuisines including Italian, continental, and Chinese will boost industry growth.

According to market analysis, Indonesia food emulsifiers market is expected to grow at over 6.5% through 2026. Presence of international brands including Nestle, Kraft, and Unilever in Indonesia should further promote regional food & beverages market growth which will foster product demand. Rising cooking sauce demand owing to growing convenient products need will also favor industry growth.      

Food Emulsifiers Market By Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Food & Nutrition, Beverages, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Sauces & Dressings), product (Mono, Di-Glycerides & Derivatives, Lecithin, Stearoyl Lactylates, Sorbitan Esters), Regional Outlook, Price Trend, Application Development, Competitive Landscape & Forecast, 2019– 2025

