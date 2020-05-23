Asia-Pacific hand sanitizer market valued USD 420.0 million in 2019 and is predicted to grow to USD 1,265.0 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period (2020–2025): VynZ Research

Industry Insights by Product (Foam, Gel, Liquid, Others), by Distribution Channel (Specialty Store, Hypermarket & Supermarket, Online, Drugs Store), by End User (Hospitals, Corporates, Military, Restaurants, Others)

NEW YORK, May 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — From USD 420.0 million in 2019, the Asia-Pacific hand sanitizer market is predicted to grow to USD 1,265.0 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period (2020–2025). The key factors boosting the growth of the market are rising awareness regarding the health and hand hygiene, new fragrance launched in hand sanitizer industry, increasing demand of products which helps in protecting against life threatening disease, changing lifestyle, and sudden outbreak of COVID-19.

Major players in the hand sanitizers market are rapidly accentuating efforts in order to fulfill the demand of these products such as Hindustan Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser and are thus stimulating consumers to maintain basic hand hygiene by adhering to various initiatives and spreading awareness. The key players are including natural and organic ingredients in the manufacturing of hand sanitizers to eradicate the restraints of this product.

The hypermarket & supermarket division, under the distribution channel segment, would hold the largest share in the Asia-Pacific hand sanitizer market in 2019

On the basis distribution channel, the Asia-Pacific hand sanitizer market is segmented into specialty store, hypermarket & supermarket, online, and drugs store. The hypermarket & supermarket division, under the distribution channel segment, would hold the largest share in the Asia-Pacific hand sanitizer market in 2019. This is because, as this channel provides quick access to the hand sanitizers as compared to the purchase of this product through online channel.

Explore key industry insights in 69 tables and 47 figures from the 109 pages of report, “Asia-Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 – Industry Insights By Product (Foam, Gel, Liquid, Others), by Distribution Channel (Specialty Store, Hypermarket & Supermarket, Online, Drugs Store), by End User (Hospitals, Corporates, Military, Restaurants, Others)”

Geography Insight

Geographically, China was the largest hand sanitizer market in 2019 and is further anticipated to generate largest revenue by 2025. The growth of this product in the country is attributed towards wider accessibility of hand sanitizers along with rapid prevalence of online and offline distribution channels to the meet the demand of the product along with massive outburst of coronavirus.

Competitive Insight

Some of the major players operating in the Asia-Pacific hand sanitizer market are Henkel AG & Company, Procter & Gamble, GOJO Industries, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Best Sanitizers, Inc., Unilever, Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc., Kutol, The Himalaya Drug Company, and Chattem Inc.

The report provides the market value for the base year 2019 and a yearly forecast until 2025 in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report segments the Asia-Pacific hand sanitizer market on the basis of product, distribution channel, end user, and region.

Asia-Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market Coverage

Product Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

Foam

Gel

Liquid

Others

Distribution Channel Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

Specialty Store

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Online

Drugs Store

End User Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

Hospitals

Corporates

Military

Restaurants

Others

Geographical Segmentation

Asia-Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market by Country

China

By Product

By Distribution Channel

By End User

Japan

By Product

By Distribution Channel

By End User

India

By Product

By Distribution Channel

By End User

South Korea

By Product

By Distribution Channel

By End User

Australia

By Product

By Distribution Channel

By End User

Indonesia

By Product

By Distribution Channel

By End User

Singapore

By Product

By Distribution Channel

By End User

Rest of Asia-Pacific

By Product

By Distribution Channel

By End User

