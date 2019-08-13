Asia Pacific hydrogen peroxide market revenue to witness around 6% growth to 2024

The hydrogen peroxide market study elaborates the industry insights in terms of numerous parameters like growth drivers influencing commercialization graph of business space, industry outlook, market segmentation, global trends, and market players.

Aug. 13, 2019

The value of hydrogen peroxide market during the forecast period will be driven by rapid growth in the global industrial sector and increasing demand for environmentally friendly products. The product, dubbed as a ‘green reagent’, produces water as a reaction byproduct and is used as a safer alternative to chlorinated oxidants.

The product’s wide-ranging application and versatility has benefited industries like textile industry, water treatment, energy and chemicals. Moreover, it works as a mild antiseptic to prevent infection caused by minor cuts, scrapes, and burns on the skin.

Rapid industrialization across the globe is expected to accelerate hydrogen peroxide industry size. The usage of hydrogen peroxide in textile industry is particularly notable, as it is used as a prime bleaching agent in natural and synthetic fibers treatment including wool, cotton, linen, silk, and rayon.

H2O2 is also one of the cleanest chemicals with application in the chemical synthesis field as an oxidizing agent, in aseptic packaging as a sterilizing agent for the internal aseptic zones of the manufacturing machines as well as in packaging material that come in contact with food products.

A hydrogen peroxide market analysis claims that industry will register substantial growth in the ensuing years, driven by surging demand for consumer electronics and cosmetics. It is used as a disinfectant and a bleaching agent in end-user industries like cosmetics & medicine and as an oxidizing and a cleaning agent in the electronics industry. The production process of printed circuits boards also uses hydrogen peroxide as an etchant.

Supportive government initiatives and increasing expansion strategies undertaken by hydrogen peroxide market players will complement the industry expansion. In 2019, Evonik Industries announced plans to start up an additional production line for H2O2 (hydrogen peroxide) at its site in Antwerp by 2020 and has decided to increase Evonik’s production capacity in Antwerp by 50%.

The deployment of hydrogen peroxide in paper industry is rather commonplace. Pulp and paper industry is estimated to offer substantial impetus to hydrogen peroxide market owing to increasing demand for packaging material worldwide. According to reports, in India, the overall demand for paper is expected to reach 20.8 million tons in fiscal year 2020-21, mainly due to rising income levels, increasing per capita expenditure and rapid urbanization.

The significance of hydrogen peroxide in paper industry can be understood from its usage as a multipurpose bleaching agent mostly in chemical pulp bleaching sequences. Moreover, in mechanical pulp bleaching, it is used as the core-bleaching agent. While in paper recycling plants the product finds application as a de-inking agent.

Rising demand for paper in packaging and recycling sector will boost H2O2 demand. Growing working population in recent years is supporting home delivery business, as a convenient and less time-consuming option, which will propel demand for packaging material from the paper industry. Proliferating paper requirement will encourage hydrogen peroxide market players to devise further growth strategies boosting the use of hydrogen peroxide in paper industry.

Increasing investments and implementation of expansion strategies will further boost the demand of hydrogen peroxide in paper industry. As per estimates, paper & pulp industry held close to USD 1,550 million of the market share in the year 2015.

Paper & pulp industry will dominate the market trends over the forecast timeframe. A hydrogen peroxide market analysis claims that the dominance can be attributed to the extensive demand for flexible packaging material and recycled papers.

Applications of paper products in food packaging, components for batteries for aerospace, automotive and more will also complement hydrogen peroxide industry outlook.

Asia Pacific hydrogen peroxide market size is estimated to register lucrative gains over the forecast period on account of the rising usage of hydrogen peroxide in textile industry. Rising per capita income, favorable demographics and a shift in preference toward branded products is also likely to boost the industry outlook. Rise in textile exports, increasing demands from the region’s high-rise population and demand from chemical sector will further aid market expansion.

A hydrogen peroxide market analysis states that for the Indian market, the demand for hydrogen peroxide in textile industry alone will account for a major share of the regional revenue. According to India Brief Equity Foundation (IBEF), the domestic textile industry on the country is estimated to reach US$ 250 billion by 2019, while textile and apparel exports from India is anticipated to increase to US$ 82 billion by 2021.

Additionally, supportive federal initiatives to promote textile exports is anticipated to propel the requirement of hydrogen peroxide in textile industry, thereby boosting India market size.

The Central Government of India is planning to finalize and launch the new textile policy which aims to attain US$ 300 billion from textile exports between 2024-25 and create additional 35 million jobs. Initiatives such as these will further impel the need for hydrogen peroxide in textile industry, augmenting the market outlook in India.

The expanding paper industry in India and the industrialization trends across other Asian economies will propel APAC market size.

According to a hydrogen peroxide market analysis, Asia Pacific industry size was worth over USD 2 billion in 2015. The region apparently held more than 50% of the global market share in the same year.

Europe hydrogen peroxide market is also anticipated to depict substantial growth owing to rapid advancements in the region’s chemical and paper industry. The demand for hydrogen peroxide in paper industry in Europe is on a robust surge.

The consumption of H2O2 for bleaching of chemical pulp has increased in Europe in accordance with the latest trend to use environment friendly process. The bleached kraft pulp mills in Europe are also avoiding use of Sodium Hypochlorite and consider H2O2 as a potential alternative.

Europe market players are implementing expansion strategies to increase H2O2 production capacity to meet the growing demands. For instance, in 2019, Belgian chemical company Solvay announced expansion at its hydrogen peroxide plant in Jemeppe-sur-Sambre (Belgium), allowing an increase of its H2O2 production as well as expansions of capacity in Bernburg (Germany) and Voikkaa (Finland).

Advancements such as these could open new growth opportunities for Europe hydrogen peroxide market players over the forecast period. The regional chemical industry also demands hydrogen peroxide on a large scale.

According to a hydrogen peroxide market analysis, chemical sector size was valued at over USD 1,300 million in 2015. The market size from chemical sector will depict a CAGR of 6% over 2016-2024.

