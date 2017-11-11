Asia-Pacific leaders say to fight ‘unfair trade’ in nod to Trump

DANANG, Vietnam (Reuters) – Asia-Pacific leaders agreed on Saturday to address “unfair trade practices” and “market distorting subsidies” in a statement that bore the imprint of U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to reshape the global trade landscape.
