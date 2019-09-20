Asia-Pacific students kick off global climate strike with message for government: Do your job

Thousands of students took to the streets of Australia and other Asia-Pacific countries on Friday to kick off a global strike demanding world leaders gathering for a UN Climate Action Summit adopt urgent measures to stop an environmental catastrophe.
