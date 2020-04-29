Asia shares cautious ahead of Fed, corporate earnings

Asian shares were cautiously higher on Wednesday as investors paused ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy decision while oil prices jumped on hopes demand will pick up as many countries lift some of the coronavirus-related restrictions.
