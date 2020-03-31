Asian shares were closing out a calamitous quarter with a tentative rally on Tuesday as factory data from China held out the hope of a rebound in activity, even as much of the rest of the world shut down.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Asia shares inch up, China’s factories show flicker of life - March 31, 2020
- Factbox: Coronavirus cases reported at 19 of Amazon’s U.S. warehouses - March 31, 2020
- In China, a young diplomat rises as aggressive foreign policy takes root - March 31, 2020