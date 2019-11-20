Asia shares lost in trade labyrinth, bonds get the benefit

Asian shares lost out to safe-harbour bonds on Wednesday as Sino-U.S. trade talks produced nothing but white noise, while concerns about a supply glut left oil prices nursing their biggest one-day loss in seven weeks.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- China summons U.S. embassy official to demand halt to Hong Kong meddling - November 20, 2019
- Fossil fuel polluters from U.S. to China far off climate targets: U.N. - November 20, 2019
- Two U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan helicopter crash: U.S. military - November 19, 2019