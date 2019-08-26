Asia shares sink, bonds surge as trade fears mount

Asian shares were a sea of red on Monday as the latest salvo in the Sino-U.S. trade war shook confidence in the world economy and sent investors steaming to the safe harbors of sovereign bonds, gold and the Japanese yen.
