Asia shares slip, stimulus talk offers support

Asian markets skidded again on Tuesday after Wall Street suffered its biggest one-day loss since the 2008 financial crisis, but the selling was restrained by hopes for coordinated policy action to quell the panic.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Biden, Sanders consider changing campaign plans amid coronavirus outbreak - March 9, 2020
- Oil prices rise 4% after biggest one-day fall since 1991 - March 9, 2020
- Trump vows ‘major’ steps to aid U.S. economy amid coronavirus rise - March 9, 2020