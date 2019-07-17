Asia shares subdued, dollar benefits as sterling suffers

Asian shares drifted off on Wednesday as anxious investors awaited more earnings reports from corporate America, while the dollar held firm in the wake of robust U.S. retail data and a Brexit-driven dive in the pound.
