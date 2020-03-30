Asia shares suffer virus chills, central banks offer what they can

Asian shares slid on Monday and oil prices took another tumble as fears mounted that the global shutdown for the coronavirus could last for months, doing untold harm to economies despite central banks’ best efforts.
