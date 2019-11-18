Asia shares tick higher as China cuts repo rate

Asian shares blipped higher on Monday after Beijing surprised markets by trimming a key interest rate for the first time since 2015, stirring speculation that more stimulus was on the way for the world’s second-largest economy.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround - November 17, 2019
- Factbox: Ford bets Mustang muscle can sell an electric SUV - November 17, 2019
- Security tight at HK university as hundreds of protesters trapped on campus - November 17, 2019