Asian shares pulled ahead to fresh 4-1/2-month highs on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve affirmed it would be “patient” on further interest rate rises and as Sino-U.S. trade talks hinted of progress towards a deal in their tariff war.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Asia shares up on Fed outlook, Aussie dollar seesaws after jobs data - February 20, 2019
- Exclusive: U.S., China sketch outlines of deal to end trade war – sources - February 20, 2019
- Factbox: U.S., China drafting memorandums for possible trade deal - February 20, 2019