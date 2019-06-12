Asian share markets were in a wary mood on Wednesday as the White House took a tough line on trade talks with China, while a looming reading on U.S. inflation could shuffle the odds for an early cut in interest rates there.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- House approves authority to sue Trump advisers who ignore subpoenas - June 11, 2019
- Thousands of protesters paralyze Hong Kong’s financial hub over extradition bill - June 11, 2019
- Asia shares wary of Trump, wait on U.S. inflation - June 11, 2019