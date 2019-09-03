Asia stocks dented by trade war, Brexit showdown paralyzes pound

Global stocks faced headwinds on Tuesday, stymied by U.S.-China trade frictions while the British pound flirted with 2 1/2-year lows as Prime Minister Boris Johnson indicated he could call an election to block lawmakers’ efforts to avert a no-deal Brexit.
