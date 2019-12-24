Asia stocks ease slightly as doubts about risk factors linger

Asian shares and edged lower and U.S. stock futures darted in and out of losses on Tuesday, as the holiday lull offset optimism that a U.S.-China trade deal will boost exports and corporate earnings.
